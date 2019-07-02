NATURALS Two early runs enough for Travelers

SPRINGDALE -- Arkansas needed just six at-bats to extend its dominance of Northwest Arkansas this season.

Four of the Travelers' first six batters combined for two runs on four hits to start the game, and that led to a 3-1 victory over the Naturals before a crowd of 2,959 Monday night at Arvest Ballpark.

The win gives a red-hot Arkansas (52-27 overall, 9-2 second) a 12-4 cushion in the series with its in-state rival this season, although the Travelers are just 4-3 in games played on Northwest Arkansas' home field.

"That's a good ball club over there," Naturals manager Darryl Kennedy said of the Travelers. "They won the first half, and they haven't stopped. They have good pitching, play good defense and they swing the bats.

"We gave up those two runs in the first inning, and we couldn't get anything going after that. We got the one run, but that's as far as we were going to get."

Arkansas' first three hitters delivered singles off Northwest Arkansas starter Gerson Garabito (4-6), with Kyle Lewis' hit bringing in leadoff hitter Donnie Walton. Nick Zammarelli then made it 2-0 when his two-out single drove in Aaron Knapp.

It was all Darren McCaughan (7-4) needed as the right-hander picked up his second win over Northwest Arkansas this season. McCaughan worked seven innings and allowed just one run on five hits, then relievers Jack Anderson and Art Warren each threw a scoreless inning.

"We got off to a good start, and that was exciting," Travelers manager Cesar Nicolas said. "It sets the tone for the rest of the game, and it puts our starting pitcher in a good place. He hasn't even thrown a baseball yet, and he has a 2-0 lead. We have a couple of spark plugs at the top of the lineup with Donnie Walton and Aaron Knapp, and they did what they do well."

"Darren was phenomenal, and I can't say enough good things about him. He came out and attacked the strike zone, and he continued that for seven innings. Jack Anderson comes in for the eighth and does what he does, and Art Warren closes the door at the end."

Northwest Arkansas (35-43, 4-6) picked up its only run in the fourth as Khalil Lee singled and later scored when Anderson Miller grounded into a fielder's choice. Arkansas, however, responded when Knapp led off the fifth with a triple and scored on Dom Thompson-Williams' sacrifice fly to deep left field.

Short Hops

• Catcher Meibrys Viloria, who returned to the Naturals' roster Sunday after being on the injured list, picked up the Naturals' first hit with a double to lead off the third. Viloria left a June 19 game and later went on the injured list when he hurt his leg while stretching a hit into a double.

• Northwest Arkansas was victimized by an unusual play. Kort Peterson was called out in the fifth when he hit a dribbler in front of the plate, then Arkansas catcher Joseph Odom jumped in front of the plate to grab the ball and tag Peterson in the batter's box.

• Arkansas had 11 hits, but Knapp's fifth-inning triple was the only one to go for extra bases. Walton and Knapp, the first two batters in the Travelers' lineup, accounted for five of those hits.

On Deck: The middle game of this three-game series between the two in-state rivals will have a start time of 6:35 p.m. Northwest Arkansas will send right-hander Brady Singer (2-0, 6.35 ERA) to the mound, while Arkansas counters with right-hander Justin Dunn (5-3, 3.45 ERA).

Today's Promotion: The Naturals kick off their Independence Day week celebration with the first of three special post-game fireworks displays. It's also the first of three holiday happy hours, where fans can enjoy half-price deals on different alcoholic beverages, and barbecue sliders for just $1.50 each or six for $6.

On The Air: KQSM-FM 92.1

On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com

