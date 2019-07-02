New name picked for literary festival

The Central Arkansas Library System has announced a new name and focus for its annual literary festival, now called the Six Bridges Book Festival.

Named for the six bridges that cross the Arkansas River, the festival will have a new focus: bridging communities and bringing people together by actively soliciting input from a variety of demographic groups, the library system said in a news release.

"We want to involve many people from our community in the selection of presenters and activities, so they know their reading interests and the stories that fascinate them are central to the festival," Central Arkansas Library System Director Nate Coulter said.

He said the system's goal is to draw a wider audience by "removing any barriers of perception that this event is only for highbrow tastes."

The four-day event was previously known as the Arkansas Literary Festival. The 17th annual festival will take place April 23-26.

More information about the festival is available by contacting Brad Mooy at (501) 918-3098 or bmooy@cals.org. The website is sixbridgesbook­festival.org.