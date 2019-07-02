Northwest Arkansas woman gets probation for framing husband with child porn, rape

A Northwest Arkansas woman will serve six years of probation after admitting to framing her husband by putting child pornography on his phone and falsely telling police he sexually assaulted a girl.

Cherie Renee Bolton, 34, of Siloam Springs pleaded guilty last week in Benton County Circuit Court to possessing and distributing child pornography and filing a false police report.

A circuit judge on Monday ordered Bolton to also register as a sex offender.

The felony convictions stem from her January 2018 arrest.

Siloam Springs police investigated claims she made about her husband raping a 13-year-old girl and attacking her when she found out, according to court records.

Authorities said that Bolton showed investigators pictures that she planted on his phone.

Her husband told investigators he kicked Bolton out of the home and denied any sexual assault, records show.

Bolton eventually told police she was high on methamphetamines when she downloaded the child pornography images to put on his phone, according to court records.

Her guilty plea – reached through a deal with prosecutors – requires Bolton to stay on probation for the entire six years.

Online court records show Bolton hasn't been charged or convicted with any other crimes in Arkansas.

She initially faced a maximum 10-year prison sentence for the child pornography charge.