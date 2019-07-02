NWA fishing report

BEAVER LAKE

Black bass are prowling the flooded bushes.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker recommends fishing around bushes with spinner baits, swim baits and top-water lures. Try fishing deeper with plastic worms or jig and pigs.

Striped bass are biting in the Arkansas 12 bridge area. Use shad or brood minnows. Crappie can be caught around the bridge pilings. Walleye are biting along gravel points and humps in the Rocky Branch area.

Hickory Creek Marina reports little fishing activity because of high, muddy water.

BEAVER TAILWATER

Flood gates opened recently at the dam have prevented much fishing. Once the water settles down, Beaver Dam Store recommends trout fishing with Power Bait tipped with a waxworm. Nightcrawlers are also good.

Effective lures include small spoons and small jigs. Try countdown Rapalas during power generation at the dam. Nymphs and midges are good for fly fishing in low water. Use streamers during generation.

LAKE FAYETTEVILLE

David Powell at the lake office said black bass bite well in the morning. He and a buddy caught and released 18 in three hours one morning last week. They used 4-inch plastic worms. Bluegill are biting worms in shallow water. Try for catfish along the dam with liver.

LAKE SEQUOYAH

Mike Carver at the lake office said muddy water has curtailed fishing activity. Catfish usually bite well in dirty water at the lake.

BELLA VISTA

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass fishing is best at Loch Lomond with crank baits and spinner baits. Catfish are biting nightcrawlers or liver at all Bella Vista lakes.

SWEPCO LAKE

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting best at night. Try tube baits or plastic worms. Rig plastic worms on a shaky head or drop-shot rig.

ILLINOIS RIVER

Stroud recommends using spinner baits, buzz baits or tube baits for black bass.

SILOAM SPRINGS LAKE

Stroud recommends using top-water lures or square-bill crank baits early. Go with plastic worms later in the day.

EASTERN OKLAHOMA

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing for largemouth bass at Lake Eucha with buzz baits. Catfish are biting well on liver, worms or shad.

TABLE ROCK LAKE

Focused Fishing Guide Service said the upper one-third of the lake is best for black bass fishing. Flip jig and pigs around bushes. Try top-water lures early. Try fishing plastic worms on a drop-shot rig over treetops in deep water.

Jig and pigs are working well in the James River arm.

