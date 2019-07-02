NWA outdoor briefs

Prairie site of field trip

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip at Chesney Prairie near Siloam Springs at 9 a.m. Saturday.

All are welcome. Audubon membership is not required. The trip is an opportunity to see wildflowers, bees and other insects. Birds that may be seen include dickcissels, scissor-tail fly catchers, painted buntings and red-headed woodpeckers.

To get to Chesney Prairie, travel Arkansas 59 to one mile north of the Siloam Springs airport. Turn east on Bill Young Road and go 0.8 miles. Turn north on the gravel road and go 0.5 miles to the prairie entrance near some poultry barns.

For details call Joe Neal, 479-521-1858.

Event set to view Jupiter

Hobbs State Park will host a viewing of Jupiter beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday at the park.

The evening will stat with a lecture about Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system. After the lecture, participants will be able to see Jupiter through the powerful telescopes of members of Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, weather permitting.

The event is free and open to the public. Participants should bring a folding chair, flashlight covered with a red cloth or red balloon and a star chart if they have one.

Service offers chain saw class

Registration is open now for a free chain saw class the U.S. Forest Service will offer Nov. 1-2 at Lake Wedington.

The class involves hands-on chain saw operation as well as maintenance and repair. Forest service experts will teach the class. Students will receive a National Sawyer Certification card that is valid for three years.

Registration must be completed by Oct. 11. Include your name, postal address, email address and phone number. To register, email Barbara Leimer, baleimer@fs.fed.us. The class is limited to 15 students.

Students should provide their own saw, hearing and eye protection and chain saw chaps if they have them. Some chaps will be available for use at the class.

Weekend set for women

Bull Shoals-White River State Park near Flippin will host Women's Outdoor Weekend Oct. 4-6.

During this three-day, two-night workshop, participants will attend different sessions on basic camping and backpacking, bird watching, beginner fly fishing, kayaking and Dutch oven cooking and more. Students will have plenty of free time to explore the park and build new friendships.

All gear and meals are included in registration fee of $135. Space is limited so register soon. Deadline to register is Sept. 27.

For a registration form and more information, contact the park, 870-445-3629.

Play day rescheduled

Kids Play Day, hosted by the city of Bella Vista, will be at 9 a.m. July 13 at Blowing Springs Park. The original May date was rained out.

Youngsters can take part in crafts, scavenger hunts and win prizes by answering nature trivia questions.

Paul Hixson, a Northwest Arkansas master naturalist, will lead short hikes in the park. Kids will learn to identify butterflies and plants.

Audubon group meets at park

The Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will meet at 2 p.m. July 13 at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area visitor center.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Roslyn Imrie, executive director at the Ozark Natural Science Center, will talk about happenings at the center near Huntsville.

An array of birds can be seen around the visitor center. Birds at feeders can be viewed from inside the center.

