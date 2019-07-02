Off the Wire

FILE - This is a July 20, 2014, file photo, former Super Bowl hero Mark Rypien plays in the American Century Championship golf tournament in Stateline, Nev. Rypien has been arrested in Washington state on suspicion of domestic violence. The Spokesman-Review cites Spokane police saying Rypien was facing a charge of fourth-degree assault. Rypien, 56, was processed at the Spokane County Jail at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night, and awaits his first appearance Monday, July 1, 2019. (Hilary Swift/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, File)

FOOTBALL

Rypien charged

Former Super Bowl hero Mark Rypien, who announced last year that he believes he suffered brain damage while playing in the NFL that caused him to behave violently at times, pleaded not guilty on Monday to a charge of domestic violence against his wife. Rypien was taken to the Spokane County (Wash.) jail Sunday afternoon after his arrest near a bank on the north side of the city. A witness who saw the couple called police and said Rypien's wife alleged he had struck her. She was evaluated and did not need medical treatment, police said. Rypien, 56, was released without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 31. Prosecutors initially asked for a no-contact order between Rypien and his wife at the brief hearing, but she argued against that. Mark and Danielle Rypien said in a statement Monday that they will continue to cooperate with authorities "to ensure that the truth of Mark's innocence comes out," KHQ-TV reported. "In response to Mark being arrested for domestic violence, we want you to know that he did not commit any crime. As a family we are deeply concerned about the situation. Occurrences like this one are often chaotic scenes which are not conducive to revealing full clarity about what actually transpires," they said in the statement. There was no answer at the Spokane offices of the Rypien Foundation, which battles childhood cancer. Rypien's attorney, Chris Bugbee, did not immediately return a telephone message. Rypien announced last year that he believes he has Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, caused by repeated concussions while playing in the NFL. Rypien was the most valuable player of Super Bowl XXVI after the 1991 season as the Washington Redskins beat the Buffalo Bills.

Former Cowboy arrested

A former Dallas Cowboys player previously convicted in a drunken driving crash that killed a teammate has been charged with assaulting a police officer trying to handcuff him for public intoxication. Josh Brent was arrested Sunday in the Dallas suburb of Coppell following the incident. Coppell police Sgt. Sammy Lujan said officers responded after a caller was concerned about a man talking to himself and found Brent, 31, was intoxicated. Lujan said Brent then resisted as officers attempted to handcuff him and had to be subdued with a stun gun. It's not clear if Brent has an attorney. He has worked for the Cowboys since retiring as a player four years ago. A message to the Cowboys seeking comment drew no immediate response. In December, a Dallas jury returned a $25 million verdict against Brent and the owner of a now-defunct nightclub in the 2012 drunken-driving death of Brent's teammate, Jerry Brown Jr.

BASEBALL

HR mark up again

A month after setting a record for most home runs in a month, big league batters did it again and are on pace to shatter the season mark. The Elias Sports Bureau said Monday that batters hit 1,142 home runs in June, seven more than in May. Five of the top six home run months have been in the last three years. August 2017 is third at 1,119, followed by June 2017 (1,101), May 2000 (1,069) and May 2017 (1,060). A total of 3,421 home runs were hit in 1,255 games through Sunday, an average of 2.73 per game. That is up 19% from the 2.28 average through June last year, when 2,822 home runs were hit in 1,236 games. Batters are on pace to hit 6,624 home runs -- well above the record 6,105 set in 2017 and up from 5,585 last year. A year after strikeouts surpassed hits for the first time, strikeouts remained ahead through Sunday: 21,871 to 21,554. While there were more strikeouts than hits in March (949 to 848) and April (6,799 to 6,371), hitting has picked up in the warmer months. There were 7,170 hits to 7,137 strikeouts in May and 7,165 hits to 6,986 strikeouts in June.

BASKETBALL

Owner: No Warrior to wear 35

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob is showing his appreciation for Kevin Durant's contributions to three successful seasons by promising that no other player will wear jersey No. 35 as long as Lacob is team chairman. Lacob released a statement Monday thanking Durant, the two-time NBA Finals MVP who helped the Warriors win back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018 before his postseason was shortened by injury this year. Durant on Sunday announced he would be signing a contract to join the Brooklyn Nets. He is expected to miss all of next season while he recovers from surgery for a ruptured right Achilles tendon suffered in Game 5 of the finals, which Golden State lost in six games to the Toronto Raptors. Golden State had hoped Durant would choose to stay for about $221 million over the next five seasons, but he chose to join the Nets and play alongside Kyrie Irving instead.

Brad Calipari to transfer

Kentucky guard Brad Calipari said on his verified Twitter account that he will transfer to Detroit Mercy. The 6-foot son of Wildcats Coach John Calipari will have two seasons of eligibility remaining and can play immediately as a graduate transfer. Calipari thanked many in a video posted Monday and said he had "the privilege of putting on that Kentucky jersey the past three years." But he added that playing at Detroit Mercy provided the best opportunity to fulfill his dream of making a "major" on-court impact at the collegiate level. Calipari played in 27 games his first two seasons at Kentucky before redshirting in 2018-19. He was a two-time Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll member and graduated in May with a communications degree.

HOCKEY

Panthers land four

The Florida Panthers' offseason transformation is essentially complete after free agency netted them four players Monday. The biggest move was the signing of two-time Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky, who signed a seven-year, $70 million deal and will replace the now-retired Roberto Luongo as Florida's top goaltender. Also added were defenseman Anton Stralman, and forwards Brett Connolly and Noel Acciari. All told, the Panthers committed $104.5 million Monday.

Simmonds, Devils agree

The New Jersey Devils added Wayne Simmonds in free agency on Monday, agreeing to a $5 million, one-year contract with the physical winger. Simmonds, who turns 31 in August, played for Philadelphia and Nashville last season, finishing with 17 goals and 13 assists in 79 games. He also made two playoff appearances with the Predators. The move reunites Simmonds with P.K. Subban, who was acquired by New Jersey in a trade with Nashville last month. The Devils are coming off a last-place finish in the Metropolitan Division with a 31-41-10 record. They have made the playoffs once since they lost to the Los Angeles Kings in the 2012 Stanley Cup Final, but they are much improved since the end of last season. In addition to the acquisitions of Simmonds and Subban, a six-time All-Star defenseman, they selected forward Jack Hughes with the No. 1 overall pick in last month's draft.

BROADCASTING

Teen charged in crash deaths

Police have charged a 16-year-old with two counts of manslaughter in the car crash that killed Auburn broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his wife. A police statement said Johnston Edward Taylor, of Auburn, Ala., was arrested Monday in connection with the May 25 accident. Police say test results showed that Taylor was driving "well over" the 55 mph speed limit and had marijuana in his system at the time of the crash. The 53-year-old Bramblett and his 52-year-old wife, Paula, died as a result of injuries from the crash. Taylor was charged as an adult and arrested at his Auburn home with a $50,000 bond. An official with the Lee County jail said Monday evening that Taylor had been released.

Photo by Invision

Mark Rypien

Sports on 07/02/2019