Police seek man in child's assault

Multiple law enforcement agencies on Monday morning were searching for a man accused of assaulting a toddler in White County.

Brandon Kent is wanted on a charge of first-degree battery against a toddler, the sheriff's office said in the statement, though it doesn't provide any additional details about the assault.

On Saturday afternoon, authorities found a vehicle belonging to Kent outside a Dollar General store at the intersection of Arkansas 31 and Arkansas 38 in Butlerville, according to a statement by the Lonoke County sheriff's office. Witnesses told authorities they saw a man walk into nearby woods.

Deputies from the White County and Lonoke County sheriff's offices, as well as troopers from the Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Highway Police searched the area, said Lt. Matt Edwards, spokesman for the Lonoke County sheriff's office. Dogs from the Tucker Unit were also brought in to track the suspect, but they did not find him.

The Lonoke County sheriff's office said authorities don't believe Kent is still in the area.

Authorities urged anyone who sees Kent to notify police and not to confront him.

Metro on 07/02/2019