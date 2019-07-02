Quick start extends Travs' dominance

SPRINGDALE -- The Arkansas Travelers needed six at-bats to extend their dominance over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals this season.

Four of the Travelers' first six batters combined for two runs on four hits, which led to a 3-1 victory over the Naturals before a crowd of 2,959 Monday night at Arvest Ballpark.

The win gives the Travs a 12-4 cushion in the series with their in-state rival this season, although the Travelers are just 4-3 in games played on Northwest Arkansas' home field.

"That's a good ballclub over there," Naturals Manager Darryl Kennedy said of the Travs. "They won the first half, and they haven't stopped. They have good pitching, play good defense and they swing the bats.

"We gave up those two runs in the first inning, and we couldn't get anything going after that. We got the one run, but that's as far as we were going to get."

Arkansas' first three hitters delivered singles off Northwest Arkansas starter Gerson Garabito (4-6), with Kyle Lewis' hit bringing in leadoff hitter Donnie Walton. Nick Zammarelli made it 2-0 when his two-out single drove in Aaron Knapp.

It was all Darren McCaughan (7-4) needed as the right-hander picked up his second win over Northwest Arkansas this season. He worked 7 innings while allowing 1 run on 5 hits, then relievers Jack Anderson and Art Warren each threw a scoreless inning.

"We got off to a good start, and that was exciting," Travs Manager Cesar Nicolas said. "It sets the tone for the rest of the game, and it puts our starting pitcher in a good place. He hasn't even thrown a baseball yet, and he has a 2-0 lead.

"We have a couple of spark plugs at the top of the lineup with Donnie Walton and Aaron Knapp, and they did what they do well.

"Darren was phenomenal, and I can't say enough good things about him. He came out and attacked the strike zone, and he continued that for seven innings. "

The Naturals picked up their only run in the fourth as Khalil Lee singled and later scored when Anderson Miller grounded into a fielder's choice.

Arkansas responded when Knapp led off the fifth with a triple and scored on Dom Thompson-Williams' sacrifice fly to deep left field.

