River House is off rent list after flood

Floodwaters severely damaged the River House rental facility on the downtown North Little Rock riverfront, city Parks and Recreation Director Terry Hartwick said.

The 2,100-square-foot River House at 140 S. Olive St. won't reopen for rentals until early to mid-August, Hartwick said Thursday. The Parks Department took over the once-vacant, city-owned building and opened it for public rentals on June 1, 2017, after completing $70,000 in renovations.

The recent Arkansas River flooding left standing water 35 to 40 inches deep inside the structure, going by water marks on the walls, Hartwick said. The house is on the river side of the flood wall, "at the front door to the river," as Hartwick said recently.

"It was pretty bad," Hartwick said. "That's been my most popular hospitality house rental."

The renovation work will be put up for bid, he said.