Russian diplomat urges Iran to follow provisions of nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a ceremony to mark “National Nuclear Day” in Tehran in this photo released last year by an official website of the Iranian presidency. Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif acknowledged Monday that Iran had broken the limit set on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium by the 2015 nuclear deal.

Russia's top diplomat has urged Iran to fulfill its obligations under its nuclear deal with world powers while calling on Europe to offer relief from U.S. sanctions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday that the U.S. sanctions have effectively prevented Iran from selling the excess uranium it produces, contributing to its stockpiling.

He called on Tehran to "show restraint, not yield to emotions" and observe provisions of the deal.

Iran acknowledged Monday it had exceeded the limit set on its low-enriched uranium stockpiles by the 2015 nuclear deal, its first major breach of the agreement a year after the U.S.'s unilateral withdrawal.

Lavrov also urged the European Union to make good on its pledge and finally implement a working system protecting its trade with Iran from American sanctions.