Swindling blind man draws six-year term

A 57-year-old Sherwood man who ran up more than $38,000 in unauthorized charges in the name of a blind neighbor has been sentenced to six years in prison.

The victim, 65-year-old Mark Watkins, died in August, about 5½ months after discovering he'd been taken advantage of by a former friend, Michael Joseph Miraglia.

Sentencing papers filed Wednesday by deputy prosecutor Reese Lancaster show Miraglia pleaded guilty before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims to abuse of an impaired person, fraudulent use of a debit card and financial identity fraud in exchange for the six-year prison term negotiated by defense attorney Rebecca Ferguson.

Court filings show Miraglia faced up to 46 years in prison.

Sherwood police began their investigation on March 17, 2018, when Watkins reported that someone had accessed his First Arkansas Bank &Trust account and stolen more than $20,000 with an unauthorized debit card.

Watkins told police he'd gone to the bank to withdraw some money, only to be told he had $100 in his account, not the $30,000 balance he expected. Watkins said he had never had a debit card for the account, preferring to use cashier's checks.

Keith Cook, manager of the bank branch at 3607 E. Kiehl Ave., told investigators that a man had called customer service the day before Thanksgiving 2017 and, providing Watkins' date of birth and last four digits of his Social Security number, had the bank change the address of Watkins' bank account to a different residence at the Brookwood Mobile Home Park, 8900 Brockington Road, which turned out to be Miraglia's home.

The bank provided police with surveillance video of Miraglia using the debit card at the bank branch on four occasions, and police obtained further footage of Miraglia using the card two other times at the neighboring Kum & Go convenience store.

Watkins' losses were eventually determined to be $38,136, court filings show.

Watkins said that he and Miraglia had been friends for about a five-year span, but that they had stopped socializing sometime earlier after a falling out that is not described in the court file.

Sherwood Detective Jeremy Swilley got a search warrant for Miraglia's home and went to Miraglia's residence to look for the debit card. Miraglia surrendered the card when authorities arrived, taking it out from underneath a couch cushion.

In an interview, Miraglia first told the detective that Watkins had loaned him the card to pay for "expenses," but when confronted for lying, he admitted calling the bank to impersonate Watkins and have the debit card sent to his own home.

Miraglia told police that he'd obtained Watkins' identifying information from his mail when the men had been friends.

Asked how much he thought he had spent, Miraglia estimated $4,000 and appeared surprised when the detective showed him more than $38,000 worth of unauthorized charges.

"When officers told me of the amount, I was floored," Miraglia wrote in his statement to police. "I had no idea of an amount being that large. I regret everything I've done, and no excuses for my actions."

Court records show that Miraglia has stolen before. In January 2000, Miraglia was working for the Little Rock branch of a vending machine company, Missouri-based Winstuff Inc., with duties that included collecting money from the machines and depositing it, court records show.

He suddenly stopped showing up for work, and a subsequent audit showed that he had stolen about $7,000, court filings show. He pleading guilty to felony theft in August 2000 in exchange for five years on probation and paying $7,076 in restitution during his first year of probation.

