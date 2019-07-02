Zoo theater plans to assist disabled

Upgrades to improve accessibility for people with disabilities are planned for the Little Rock Zoo's Civitan Amphitheater.

A $132,740 redesign will include improved viewing areas for guests and expanded opportunities for people of all abilities to interact with animals. The zoo hosts regular educational presentations on the amphitheater's stage.

About half of the funding is provided by an outdoor recreation grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism, with matching funds from the city of Little Rock.

Wagner General Contractors Inc. will be doing the construction work.

The proposed contract has been placed on the agenda for the city Board of Directors to vote on at its July 9 meeting.