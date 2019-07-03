Argentina, Messi denied by Brazil

Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni (right) reacts to a call during his team’s 2-0 loss to Brazil on Tuesday night in the Copa America semifinals at Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil -- Brazil without Neymar has proven to be better than Argentina with Lionel Messi.

Brazil beat Argentina 2-0 on Tuesday and will play in the Copa America final Sunday at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, seeking its 10th South American title.

Messi, meanwhile, remains without trophies for his national team despite showing his best performance in the tournament at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte.

Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring at 19 minutes after a samba-style play from right-back Dani Alves. It was the his first goal in the tournament.

Roberto Firmino added the second at 71 minutes assisted by Jesus in front of 56,000 spectators.

Brazil's opponent will be determined today when defending champion Chile takes on Peru at the Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre.

Wearing a flamboyant golden jacket, striker Neymar -- who left the squad shortly before Copa America because of a right ankle injury -- celebrated Brazil's victory with friends in the stadium's corporate boxes.

For the first time since Copa America began, Argentina repeated its starting lineup of the previous 2-0 win over Venezuela, keeping its upfront trio with Messi, Sergio Aguero and Lautaro Martinez. But the approach against Brazil was clearly different, with the team sitting back and preparing for counters.

Brazil had two changes to face its archrivals, with midfielder Casemiro returning from suspension in Allan's place and Alex Sandro substituting for injured Filipe Luis in the left-back.

Still, Argentina was first to get an opportunity to open the scoring. At 12 minutes, Leandro Paredes fired from long distance and the ball flew close to Alisson's bar.

That did not intimidate Brazil. On the first goal, Alves flicked the ball over Marcos Acuna, left Paredes behind and passed to Firmino on the right flank. With a low cross, he allowed Jesus to score only feet away from goalkeeper Franco Armani.

"They were more efficient. We had our chances and could not score," Argentina defender Nicolas Tagliafico said. "We played well for some time, badly for some time."

His coach disagreed.

"By merit, the team that should have advanced to the final was Argentina," Scaloni said.

The coach also complained about the refereeing in Firmino's goal, insisting his team had heard a whistle in the beginning of Jesus' move.

At the end of the match, Argentina's Paredes wept sitting on the pitch as Messi once again looked distraught.

The Brazilians celebrated with moderation after a match that could have had a different ending if Argentina had found the net instead of the posts on two occasions.

At a glance

TUESDAY’S GAME

Brazil 2, Argentina 0

TODAY’S GAME All times Central

Chile vs. Peru, 7:30 p.m.

Sports on 07/03/2019