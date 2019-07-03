Governor names new leader for Arkansas National Guard

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday named a successor to outgoing Arkansas National Guard Adjutant Gen. Mark Berry, who's set to retire after four-and-a-half years.

Maj. Gen. Kendall W. Penn will become the state's 53rd Adjutant General, a position that oversees National Guard operations throughout Arkansas. Berry plans to retire next month.

"I know I’ve got big shoes to fill," Penn said in a statement. "Fortunately, the Arkansas National Guard is full of Arkansas’ best and brightest; folks who since 1804 have been willing to answer the call of their neighbors when natural disasters have arisen."

Hutchinson called Penn "an accomplished, respected, and principled leader" and said the Guard has "delivered at every turn" under Berry.

Berry described his decision to retire as "unquestionably the most difficult day of my life."

"The pinnacle of my career and my highest honor was to serve as Adjutant General alongside more than 9,000 of the most incredibly talented professional soldiers, airmen, and civilian employees who provide for the safety and security of our communities at a moments notice," he said in a statement.