Police: Man with gunshot wound enters central Arkansas apartment office

Police in Conway investigate after a man came to an apartment office with an apparent gunshot wound. Photo courtesy of the Conway Police Department.

Police are investigating Wednesday after a man came into an apartment building office in Conway with an apparent gunshot wound, authorities said.

The Conway Police Department said in a posting on Twitter shortly after noon that the person's wounds didn't appear to be life-threatening.

Further details weren't immediately available, including the location of the apartment complex.

A Conway police spokeswoman said detectives were investigating.

