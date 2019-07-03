Sections
Police: Man with gunshot wound enters central Arkansas apartment office

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 1:29 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Police in Conway investigate after a man came to an apartment office with an apparent gunshot wound. Photo courtesy of the Conway Police Department.

Police are investigating Wednesday after a man came into an apartment building office in Conway with an apparent gunshot wound, authorities said.

The Conway Police Department said in a posting on Twitter shortly after noon that the person's wounds didn't appear to be life-threatening.

Further details weren't immediately available, including the location of the apartment complex.

A Conway police spokeswoman said detectives were investigating.

Check back for updates on this developing story

