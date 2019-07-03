Bomb squad on scene after explosive device found at central Arkansas business, authorities say

A bomb squad responded to a business near Hot Springs National Park after authorities discovered a possible explosive device in a trailer. Photo by Garland County sheriff's office.

Authorities in central Arkansas discovered what they believe to be an explosive device Wednesday morning at a business near Hot Springs National Park, officials said.

Authorities had been following up on an investigation at a business around 9:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Albert Pike Road when they found the supposed device, Garland County sheriff's office spokesman Kyle Hecke said.

The department called in a bomb squad and set up a perimeter around the building. Hecke said the sheriff's office also issued a voluntary evacuation order for residents.

He said there is no immediate threat to the public.

Hecke said he didn't know if authorities have made any arrests.

Combs & Burks owner Wayne Touchton said he impounded a U-Haul trailer, and authorities were investigating stolen items inside it when they found the device.

“It has nothing to do with me,” he said, adding that he had been waiting across the street Wednesday afternoon while officials investigated.

The sheriff's office has notified the Arkansas State Police and the FBI.

