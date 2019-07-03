Sections
Bour leads Angels over Rangers

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:16 a.m. 0comments

ARLINGTON, Texas — Justin Bour delivered a two-run single on the first pitch he saw after replacing injured American League All-Star Tommy La Stella, and the grieving Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 9-4 on Tuesday night.

Jonathan Lucroy had a tying two-run single in the sixth inning and finished with three RBI.

Bour, with a .194 average, entered the game on a full count with two outs in the sixth after La Stella, a first-time All-Star as a reserve, fouled a 97 mph fastball from Texas reliever Jose Leclerc off his right leg, just below the knee. The second baseman had to be helped off the field and was to be re-evaluated today for a right shin contusion. Kole Calhoun connected for his 18th home run, a two-run shot in the eighth, pointing skyward with both hands above his head while saying something as he crossed home plate.

