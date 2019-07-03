Bullets pierce Little Rock homes in 2 overnight shootings this week, police say

A map shows the approximate locations of two shootings that happened 24 hours apart in Little Rock. Bullets pierced homes and apartments in the 5900 block of Lyndell Drive and at the Fair Oaks Apartments at 9600 W. 36th St., police said.

Police in Little Rock responded to a pair of shootings this week that both saw bullets pierce through homes and apartments with children inside, authorities said on Wednesday.

The latest shooting happened just after midnight in the 5900 block of Lyndell Drive, as well as another a full 24 hours earlier at the Fair Oaks Apartments at 9600 W. 36th St., according to police.

No one appeared to be injured in either shooting.

Police said two groups of people had been shooting at each other near Lyndell Drive.

The gunfire struck at least two homes and shattered three car windows in the area, police said.

One of the bullets passed through a living room and into a closet. Police noted several people were inside at the time.

The report lists three children, ages 1, 14 and 17, who were in the area but authorities didn't say where they were at the time.

The shooting happened just one day after a similar shooting roughly 5 miles away.

Police responded after midnight on Tuesday to reports of a shooting at the Fair Oaks Apartments and spoke to a man who said he found bullet holes in his door and dining room wall, according to the report. Another resident found a bullet hit her apartment's window.

The police report lists a 13- and 15-year-old at the apartments.

Residents at both scenes told investigators they didn't see the gunfire and thought they heard fireworks exploding, authorities said.

Police made no arrests at the time of the reports.