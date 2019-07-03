IDEA ALLEY: Cherry pie recipes fill Kats' bill

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

As promised, here are more cherry pie recipes from Sue's Pie Shop. The recipe with two variations is from Sue's Pie Shop: Collection of Recipes by Sue Lopez, printed in 1991.

Cherry Cream Pie

Cream Filling:

1⅓ cups sugar

½ cup flour

½ teaspoon salt

4 cups milk

4 egg yolks

2 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 (9-inch) baked pie shells

Cherry Topping:

1 cup sugar

¼ cup flour

¼ teaspoon salt

1 can pitted tart cherries

¼ teaspoon red food coloring

Whipped cream, for serving, optional

For the filling:

Mix 1⅓ cups sugar, ½ cup flour and ½ teaspoon salt in a saucepan. Add milk and cook over medium heat until thickened and mixture comes to a full boil.

In a bowl, beat the egg yolks. Whisking constantly, drizzle a little of the hot milk mixture into the egg yolks to temper. Add the tempered egg yolks to the saucepan. Continue cooking until mixture returns to a boil. Remove from heat and add butter and vanilla. Cool (do not cool if preparing meringue variation). Spread mixture into baked pie shells.

In a separate saucepan, combine the 1 cup sugar, ¼ cup flour, ¼ teaspoon salt. Add the cherries and food coloring. Cook over medium heat until thickened and mixture comes to a full boil. Remove from heat and cool (do not cool if making meringue variation). Spoon cherry mixture onto the cream filling. Chill and garnish with whipped cream.

Makes 2 pies.

Variations:

Chocolate Covered Cherry Pie: After spooning the cooled cherry mixture over the cream filling, prepare chocolate topping. Cook ½ cup sugar, 2 tablespoons flour, ¼ cup cocoa, ⅛ teaspoon salt and ½ cup boiling water over medium heat until thickened. Add 1½ tablespoons butter and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Cool. Spread a thin layer over the top of the pies, covering cherries. Chill and serve.

Cherry Cream Meringue Pie: Do not cool cherry mixture. Spoon topping over the cream filling, then top with meringue. Beat 1½ cups egg whites with 1 teaspoon of cream of tartar to soft peaks. Add 1 cup sugar and beat until whites stand in stiff peaks. Divide and arrange meringue over hot filling in pie shells, sealing meringue to crusts. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 25 minutes. Chill and serve.

REQUEST

■ Potato salad like that sold at Cordell's for Sue Osborn. Cordell's, which closed in the early 2000s, was a popular gourmet shop in Little Rock's Riverdale area for decades. Former Head Kat Irene Wassell described Cordell's potato salad as "creamy with chunks of potatoes and a slightly sweet taste, but no pickles."

