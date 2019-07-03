Motorcyclist in Little Rock among 3 deaths in crashes on state roads this week, authorities say

This Google Maps screenshot shows the approximate location of a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday.

Three Arkansans have died in separate crashes on state roads this week, authorities said.

A 71-year-old man was killed and a woman was injured after their car was rear-ended in Garland County on Tuesday afternoon, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. in a westbound lane of U.S. 270 at Jetson Loop. A Toyota Scion driven by John Ostman, of Royal, was coming to a stop behind a car that yielded for a turning vehicle when Ostman’s vehicle was rear-ended by a third car, investigators said.

Troopers said the collision killed Ostman and injured a passenger in his vehicle.

In Cross County, a 76-year-old Sherwood woman died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday, according to a separate report.

Wilma L. Huey was driving a Honda Odyssey north on Arkansas 1 in Cherry Valley at about 1:10 p.m. when the car left the road, crossed a private drive and struck a tree.

Troopers said Huey was taken to Regional One Medical Center but later died.

A 21-year-old motorcyclist injured in a crash on Sunday night in Little Rock has also died, authorities said.

The driver, Richard Hayes Jr., of Little Rock, was riding west on 9th Street near Bond Avenue when he missed a curve and was thrown from his motorcycle, according to a report filed in that crash.

Hayes was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Authorities said conditions were clear and dry at the time of all three wrecks.

At least six people have died following crashes on Arkansas roads so far this week, according to preliminary figures. At least 230 people have died so far this year, those figures indicate.

