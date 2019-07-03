Sections
Dow, S&P 500 close at record highs

by The Associated Press | Today at 12:13 p.m. 0comments

NEW YORK — Major U.S. indexes are closing at record highs on a holiday-shortened trading day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday easily beat the record it marked in October.

The S&P 500, a broader index tracked by many index funds, closed at its third straight record high, and the Nasdaq also closed at a record.

Health care and technology stocks led the gains. Merck rose 1.6% and Symantec soared 13.6% following a report that Broadcom was interested in buying it.

Markets will be closed Thursday for the Independence Day holiday.

The S&P 500 rose 22 points, or 0.8%, to 2,995.

The Dow rose 179 points, or 0.7%, to 26,966. The Nasdaq rose 61 points, or 0.8%, to 8,170.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.95%.

