Drivers hit road to mark holiday

Cheap gas, beautiful scenery and good weather are conspiring to make this a busy holiday week on Arkansas highways.

Gasoline prices in Arkansas increased by 4 cents per gallon last week, but gas in the state is still cheap by comparison. Arkansas has the fourth-cheapest average gas prices in America -- $2.35 per gallon, according to AAA. That's 36 cents per gallon below the national average.

That's good news for Arkansans who might want to take road trips for the long July 4 weekend.

"For the more than 41 million motorists hitting the road this week to celebrate the Independence Day holiday, they will find gas prices cheaper than Memorial Day weekend, but more expensive than they've been paying the last few weeks," said Jeanette Casselano, a spokesman for AAA, North America's largest motoring and leisure travel organization.

"It's typical to see increases at the pump ahead of the holiday," said Casselano, "but we may see prices continue to jump throughout the month due to refinery interruptions on the East Coast, increasing demand and fluctuations in crude oil prices."

Danny Straessle, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said the department doesn't know how many motorists will be on the road this week in the Natural State, but it will be a lot.

"Be aware of the other driver," Straessle said. "We just want to make sure everybody gets to where they're going safely."

The good news, he said, is there's not a lot of construction on major interstates in Arkansas.

Straessle encourages motorists to check IDriveArkansas.com before they leave home. The website features an "alternate routes" section under the "i" icon on the right to help motorists avoid construction along highways.

Erik Green, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said there is a chance of rain Thursday in central Arkansas, but it would be short-lived, pop-up showers lasting from 15 minutes to an hour.

"Some people might get rain. Some won't," he said. "It won't be an all-day thing."

Across Arkansas, the chances for rain from Thursday through Sunday were generally in the 20% to 40% range each day, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures are expected to hover around 90 degrees for the remainder of the week across the state.

State parks will be busy this weekend, said department Director Grady Spann.

"We expect to see the same size of crowds that we've seen in the past," he said. "With good weather expected and Fourth of July falling on a Thursday, creating a four-day weekend for many guests, we think this year's Fourth of July will be a successful one for all of our 52 state parks."

Meg Matthews, a spokesman for the parks department, said the department doesn't track attendance numbers by day or date because the parks are free and open to visitors, and that makes it difficult to get an accurate number.

"However, we do know that we get around 8 million visitors a year and Fourth of July is a very popular time," she said in an email.

The Independence Day holiday is usually one of the three busiest weekends of the year on Arkansas rivers and lakes, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Extra precautions should be taken because of high water on some lakes and rivers, according to a news release from the Corps.

"A small-craft advisory remains in effect on the Arkansas River until at least the end of July because of high flows," according to the release. "Pleasure boaters are advised to stay off the river."

During high flows, dikes that are normally visible are submerged, according to Laurie Driver, a Corps spokesman. She said strong currents and large debris can also threaten the safety of pleasure crafts.

Small-craft advisories are issued when water flows exceed 70,000 cubic feet per second. The Arkansas River was flowing at more than twice that rate Tuesday at most monitoring stations.

Eleven lakes in the Corps' Little Rock District are still high because of spring flooding. Those include Beaver, Table Rock, Bull Shoals, Norfork, Greers Ferry, Millwood, De Queen, Gillham, Dierks, Nimrod and Blue Mountain, according to the news release.

"High lake levels can make boating more hazardous," according to the Corps. "Officials advise boaters and anglers to prepare for these conditions and use extra caution."

Shane Carter, a spokesman for Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock, said there's been an increase in passengers for the past 14 consecutive months and the airport is expected to be busy during this holiday week.

"Passengers should arrive 90 minutes before their departure," Carter said. "July 7, the Sunday after the holiday, is projected to be the busiest travel day."

Sari Koshetz, a spokesman for the Transportation Security Administration, said the agency projects that 2,566 people will travel out of the Little Rock airport today. That's a 16.6% increase over the number of travelers July 3, 2018.

On Sunday, the agency expects 4,108 people to fly out of Clinton National. That's a 45.6% increase over July 7, 2018, which was a Saturday.

"A Sunday at the end of a holiday weekend will always attract more fliers," said Koshetz, referring to this coming Sunday.

Koshetz said she didn't have passenger numbers Tuesday for Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport in Highfill.

Kelly Johnson, chief operating officer at the Highfill airport, said travel on the week of July 4 is usually a "wash" because, while leisure travel increases, business travel decreases. Many people who do business with Walmart Inc. in Bentonville fly into the airport at Highfill for work during the week, but they may have this week off work, Johnson said.

"We see some business travel, but it's not as much as usual," she said.

State Desk on 07/03/2019