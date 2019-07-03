Food banks see larders filled as part of tariff aid

Food banks in Arkansas have seen a dramatic increase in the size of their pantries-- especially in milk, fresh fruit and vegetables -- because of a federal program aimed primarily at farmers caught in the nation's trade war with China.

"We have seen an increase in commodities that has nearly doubled from what we'd received at this point last year," said Christie Jordan, chief executive officer of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas. "For the state, it's an increase of hundreds of thousands of pounds."

Based in Jonesboro, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas serves 84,213 people in 12 counties, Jordan said. That's up some 14,000 clients in 2017, she said.

"It's been a blessing to get such a big increase in perishables as well as nonperishables, but we also know it's temporary," said Jordan, who has been with the organization for 22 years. "We know, and understand, that in the end farmers need to get their markets back."

China's retaliatory 25% tariffs on U.S. soybean imports and resulting drop in the purchase of that commodity led President Donald Trump's administration last year to set up a $12 billion tariff-relief program.

Along with some $5 billion in direct payments to producers of seven commodities, the program allotted $1.2 billion to buy nuts, vegetables, dairy, beef and fruit from other producers for distribution to the nation's food banks and other organizations. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, as of late May, had bought about $700 million of commodities.

Another $1.4 billion in commodity purchases has been set to run into 2020 under an expansion of the tariff-relief program, which is being administered by the USDA and various branches.

"We've seen more fresh fruits and perishable foods, a lot more milk, apples, oranges and grapes," Jordan said. "Families have been thrilled to see the fresh fruit. It's really been a nice treat for them to receive fresh things that a lot of us take for granted."

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, she said, is fortunate to have ample refrigeration for storage and hasn't had to invest in additional equipment for the increase in deliveries "We're making do and moving food out as quickly as possible to families," she said.

In Texarkana, Camille Wrinkle, executive director of Harvest Regional Food Bank, was out picking sweet corn on a 90-degree Monday from a plot donated each year by a farmer. The farmer's annual donation of some 30,000 to 40,000 pounds of sweet corn isn't related to the tariff-relief program but is indicative of community support for the food bank, she said.

Harvest Regional serves about 60,000 people each year in 10 counties. Commodities have increased from 250,000 pounds to 650,000 pounds to date over the same period last year, she said.

"We've really relied on a 'push' model to get the products out to families quickly and adequately through our affiliated agencies," Wrinkle said.

Wrinkle said the food bank has leased some refrigeration and freezer space to store the additional food but, otherwise, handling the increase has been easy.

"I was talking just today with one of our agencies about what a blessing it's been," she said, "but we also know it's very likely that a good thing will come to an end."

Rhonda Sanders, chief executive officer of The Arkansas Foodbank in Little Rock, said deliveries increased from 189,000 pounds in June 2018 to 768,000 pounds this June. "It's really been amazing," Sanders said. "It's been a variety of grapes, apples, nuts, cheese and rice that, quite honestly, we haven't been able to provide in the past."

The Arkansas Foodbank serves about 28,000 people each year, Sanders said.

