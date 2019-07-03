'Game of Thrones' concert at Walmart AMP cancelled

The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion announced Wednesday the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience scheduled for September 25 has been cancelled.

The cancellation is due to "unforeseen production issues," according to an email from the Walmart AMP.

All purchased tickets will be refunded.

Patrons who paid by credit card will receive an automatic refund within five business days, according to the email.

Ticket buyers who used other payment methods will be contacted by the box office.