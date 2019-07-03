Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Brummett Online Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

'Game of Thrones' concert at Walmart AMP cancelled

by Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:57 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion Friday, November 2, 2018, in Rogers. - Photo by David Gottschalk

The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion announced Wednesday the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience scheduled for September 25 has been cancelled.

The cancellation is due to "unforeseen production issues," according to an email from the Walmart AMP.

All purchased tickets will be refunded.

Patrons who paid by credit card will receive an automatic refund within five business days, according to the email.

Ticket buyers who used other payment methods will be contacted by the box office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT