DEAR HELOISE: I feel that the stems left on bagged spinach and other leafy vegetables are a choking hazard. I have gagged several times when these "cleaned and trimmed" products are in salads.

-- Judee H., California

DEAR HELOISE: I'm having my new in-laws over for dinner, and I want to go with a Hawaiian theme, Can you suggest something fairly easy to make using chicken?

-- Olivia Y., Washington

DEAR READER: My recipe for Baked Hawaiian Chicken is easy, and perfect for a Hawaiian-themed dinner. Here's what you'll need:

1 chicken, cut up, or equivalent in parts

Paprika

Garlic powder

Onion powder

2-3 tablespoons (low-sodium) soy sauce

1 (20 ounces) can chunk pineapple, packed in juice

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a casserole dish with nonstick spray. Place the chicken pieces in the casserole dish. Sprinkle with paprika, garlic powder and onion powder to taste. Add the soy sauce to the juice from the pineapple and mix, then baste the chicken with the mixture. Pour the pineapple chunks over the top of the chicken and bake for about 1 hour. Serve over rice.

DEAR HELOISE: Please let your readers know there are often coupons on the back of a receipt. I was at a grocery store yesterday and discovered coupons on the back of my receipt for a car wash, dry cleaners and $3 off my next basket of groceries.

-- Ida L., Madison, Ind.

DEAR HELOISE: If I happen to run out of parchment paper while baking, can I use waxed paper?

-- Lillian H., Eugene, Ore.

DEAR READER: Waxed paper is made with paraffin and should not be used with heat. Parchment has a silicone coating made for oven use.

DEAR HELOISE: I change the baking soda box in my refrigerator every other month. The baking soda that was in my fridge is then used to scrub my tub and sinks.

-- Toni A., Florida

DEAR READER: Best of all, you have an environmentally friendly product that does an excellent job of cleaning and deodorizing. Do you have dishwasher odor? Sprinkle baking soda on the bottom of your dishwasher between uses.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com

Food on 07/03/2019