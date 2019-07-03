Happy birthday. This solar journey is like joining the gift of the month club; there's a treat for you every month. This month it's professional; next month it's financial.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The step that happens right before falling in love is not a footstep into the abyss but a moment of noticing that takes one down, down, down, deeper into noticing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Effective communication makes everything easier. It starts with the set-up. Whatever you can do to make the environment around the communication more appealing will greatly assist the actual transaction.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The proverb declares the truth of landscapes: "Constant dripping weareth away stone." Constant dripping is also very annoying. And who has the time? Need sand to stymie it? There's plenty of that already out out there waiting for you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): No one wants to do things just because another person commands it. You are influential because you find what's in it for the other person and point out those benefits.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There is a logical and clear path to what you're after today, but that way is no fun. You've already done it. There's nothing new or interesting there. The long and winding road will be most pleasurable.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may not be conscious that you're selling anything, and yet you're compelled to find common ground and start agreeing on things. You just want to be connected to more people, and you will be.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Just because you're drawn to or repelled by a thing doesn't make it good or bad. It's a matter of fit. People do have a tendency to confuse bad fit with rejection, however, so be careful not to tease their expectations.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You don't have to start a project at the beginning. Imagine the ending vividly, and then take on one of the middle steps and work back and forward from there.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): When you have nothing to say, you stop saying and start listening. There are those around you who haven't learned the skill yet. You'll model it for them today and learn quite a lot in the process.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Even as your style evolves, there are certain tenets that remain unchanged. These essentials that are "so you" identify you more than any other factor, even your face. To consider what they are is an act of self-appreciation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Today sees you getting behind your own best ideas. First you, and then others, that's the way it's going to go. Then again, the more you love your choices, the less you need other people to love them.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It won't be so easy to see what's helping and what's hurting the project. Less-than-optimum events may be just the things to point you toward the crucial information you need -- the thing that saves the day a month from now.

