• Dan Watson was using a drone to take photos of his children swimming at New Smyrna Beach, Fla., when he spotted the shadowy figure of a shark swimming toward them and yelled in time to get the children out of the water.

• Bill Courtright, 61, who a day earlier resigned as mayor of Scranton, Pa., pleaded guilty to shaking down businesses for bribes and campaign contributions throughout his term and a half in office, which began in 2014.

• Catherine Normand, a Louisiana wildlife biologist, said raising the bounty on nutria from $5 to $6 to encourage people to kill more of the webbed-toed, buck-toothed rodents that are harming the state's marsh ecosystems, may mean some hunters earn thousands of dollars in extra income.

• Patrick Beeman, 35, of Sheboygan, Wis., who says he gets urges to do odd things, was convicted of repeatedly using plastic bottles to clog women's restroom toilets, including at places he worked, and was sentenced to 150 days in jail, probation and restitution.

• Tiffany Walsh of Hazard, Ky., faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty to allowing her boyfriend to force her four children to make wooden plaques and other items to sell door to door and punishing them if they failed to meet his daily quotas, prosecutors said.

• Marquenta Glidwell, 28, of Brownsville, Tenn., is charged with aggravated assault, police say, after she became angry because her fast-food order was taking too long and used a stun gun on a restaurant worker, then tried to pull the worker through a drive-thru window.

• Emmanuel Lovett, 33, is charged with criminal possession of a firearm after he walked into an ice cream shop in Coney Island, tugged on his denim shorts and out fell a loaded handgun in front of three on-duty New York police officers who were at the shop.

• Christer Berg of Raleigh, N.C., whose 14-year-old son, Anton, was traveling alone to visit his grandparents in Sweden, says the boy realized he was on a flight to Dusseldorf, Germany, after hearing passengers speaking German and notified a flight attendant who sent the plane back to the terminal.

• Stephen McLaurin, 53, arrested on charges that included second-degree murder, told deputies he was hunting alligators with a friend near a bridge outside Ellisville, Miss., when his gun jammed and he accidentally shot the other man.

