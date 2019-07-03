Judges reverse dismissal of suit over boy killed by police in central Arkansas

A three-judge panel from the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday reversed part of a decision to dismiss a federal lawsuit that claimed Benton police wrongly shot and killed a suicidal 17-year-old boy in 2016, court documents show.

The suit was originally filed in 2017 by the teen’s parents, Piper Partridge and Dominic Schweikle, over the shooting death of their son, Keagan Schweikle.

The teen entered woods with a gun and threatened to shoot himself. Officer Kyle Ellison, along with several other officers responding to the scene ordered him to drop the weapon, which was pointed at his head. Ellison reportedly shot and killed Schweikle as the teen began moving the gun away from his head.

In March 2018, Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Miller ordered the case be dismissed, writing that the teen “presented a significant threat of death or serious bodily injury to officers at the scene.”

In their reversal, Circuit Judges Duane Benton and Bobby E. Shepherd and Senior Judge Michael J. Melloy wrote that “no reasonable officer could conclude Keagan posed an immediate threat of serious physical harm.”

“Taking the facts in the complaint as true and drawing all reasonable inferences in Keagan’s favor, Ellison shot a non-resisting, non-fleeing minor as he moved his gun in compliance with commands to drop his gun,” the judges wrote.

The judges, however, declined to reverse a dismissal of the parents’ complaint that the shooting death of their son “violated their 14th Amendment due process rights to a familial relationship.”

“Partridge and Schweikle did not allege in their complaint, or argue on appeal, that Ellison’s shooting was directed at their relationship with Keagan,” they wrote.

Richard E. Holiman, one of the attorneys representing Partridge and Dominic Schweikle, said the defendants, which include the city of Benton, Ellison, former Benton Chief of Police Kirk Lane, have 14 days to appeal the judges' decision to the full 8th Circuit. If the defendants decline to file an appeal, the case will go back to district court, where attorneys can move the case forward.

Holiman said the decision not to overturn the ruling on the 14th Amendment complaint won't have any major impact on the case.

"We won on the significant parts of what we were trying to get reversed," he said.