Lack of cash prizes boosting inclusivity

The Firecracker Fast 5K race director once could offer with confidence a handful of men's and women's names as the likely winners of the Fourth of July race.

Those days are long gone.

At a glance WHEN Thursday, 7:30 a.m. WHERE Starting line is at the intersection of University Avenue and Kavanaugh Boulevard in Little Rock REGISTRATION www.arkansasonline.com/703firecracker 2018 WINNERS Men: Bryson Groves-Scott, 15:28.16; Women: Kaitlin Bounds, 17:44.18

More than 1,000 entrants had registered for the 43rd Firecracker through Tuesday, and no obvious favorites were among them. Registration continues until the start of the race, scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Thursday in Little Rock's Heights neighborhood.

Organizers expect a field of 1,500 runners and walkers.

From 1988 -- when former director Gary Smith moved the race that he founded in 1977 to its current course -- until 2013 -- when husband and wife Sean and Noelle Coughlan bought Smith's running store and assumed control of the Firecracker -- the race paid overall winners $1,500.

The prize money attracted runners who were easy to pick out from the local holiday running crowd.

The offer of prize money was dropped under the Coughlans' direction, which also brought trophies across age divisions. Among the results have been an increase in entrants from about 900 a year to nearly 1,500, and a list of winners who in most cases are far removed from running's elite.

"People would come in and win the money, and then off they'd go, and nobody knew them," Sean Coughlan said. "Now, instead of the prize money, we have really good, quality shirts. Our age-group awards are fantastic this year, and the medals for the kids, too. We've just been putting the money elsewhere, and everybody really seems to like it."

The Coughlans' store, Fleet Feet Sports of Little Rock, did divide a $1,200 purse among winners of the men's and women's open and masters divisions in 2016 for the race's 40th running, but individual prizes of $300 were not enough to break the recent mold.

"It really didn't bring in any more people or any elite runners from all over," Noelle Coughlan said.

Sean Coughlan said they will consider another cash offering to winners, perhaps for the 50th race in 2026.

"We might look to do that again, just for a big one," he said.

First overall among men in 2017 and 2018 were first-time Firecracker entrants, one of whom signed up as an afterthought. The most recent winner of the women's division is a Russellville native who has autism spectrum disorder.

A teenager from Texarkana won in 2016, but in 2017, a woman in training for a national championship attempt made a win in the Firecracker part of her summertime preparation.

Clint Bell flew with his wife from Dallas to spend their 2017 Fourth of July holiday with a tour of Little Rock, a plan that included visits to Little Rock Central High and the Clinton Presidential Library.

He said just before they left, he checked to see whether there was a nearby road race in which he could run. Bell found the Firecracker, signed up and began his tour of Little Rock with a victory over the Firecracker's downhill, point-to-point course from Kavanaugh Boulevard in the Heights to the finish between War Memorial Stadium and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

"The race just hit at the right time," Bell said after that race.

Cheryl Nolan, a citizen of Ireland and graduate of Arkansas Tech University, won the women's division that same year. She said she used the race as a stepping stone for the Irish National Track and Field Championships.

"It was also kind of a rust-buster for me," Nolan said said after that race.

Kaitlin Bounds, last year's winner among women, spent her youth learning to adapt to autism. Bounds, now 27, said after the race that she hopes to spend her adulthood as a role model.

"Everywhere I go, people tell me I'm an inspiration to them, how much I inspire kids with autism and other disabilities," Bounds said.

These people would not have won earlier versions of the Firecracker.

"We like the crowd we get now," Noelle Coughlan said. "We're kind of about family, and I love that aspect about it. Yes, it's fast, but it's about having fun and enjoying the Fourth."

Sports on 07/03/2019