Little Rock police seek to ID women suspected of breaking into cars, stealing credit cards

This image shows two women suspected by police of breaking into cars, and stealing credit cards. The women are believed to have used the stolen credit cards at Target in Little Rock, according to police. - Photo by Little Rock Police Department

Two women are wanted after police say they broke into two cars at fitness centers Friday, stole credit cards and headed to a Target in Little Rock, a police spokesman said.

Little Rock police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes released two photos of the women and a car they were seen in Wednesday. One woman is a brunette pictured wearing a camouflage shirt with "Savage" written across the front.

A woman at the Little Rock Athletic Club told police around 2:30 p.m. Friday that $200 in cash and several credit cards were stolen from her car after someone burst the passenger side window and took the purse inside, a police report said. The athletic club is at 4610 Sam Peck Road.

Around 7 p.m. that evening, another woman said her back passenger window was broken and her purse taken from the back floorboard of the vehicle, a report said.

The women had used cards from both women at the Target on South University Avenue by the time police arrived, the reports said.

The women were caught on security cameras circling the parking lot of the Little Rock Athletic Club in a white Hyundai Tucson, a report said.