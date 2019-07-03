LR plan: July 4th reports by email

Despite fireworks being illegal inside city limits, every Fourth of July there's a tidal wave of fireworks reports to the Little Rock Police Department, overburdening the 911 call center and causing long waits for other callers, a spokesman said Tuesday.

This year, however, Communications Division Commander Capt. Ty Tyrrell said the department is trying to keep their emergency lines clear of non-emergency fireworks calls by asking residents to instead email any reports of illegal pyrotechnics.

The average number of calls to the emergency and non-emergency lines on any day in July is 1,359, Tyrrell said. On July 4, 2018, the office received 2,551 calls, the majority of which were to report illegal fireworks. In the 9 o'clock hour on July 4 that year, Tyrrell said the office had 554 callers.

"That's nine calls a minute," he said. "Obviously we cannot answer that many calls."

The overwhelming number of reports can clog phone lines, leaving callers who are reporting injuries or violence to wait.

"People get frustrated because they call the non-emergency line and it rings and rings and they hang up and call 911," Tyrrell said. "When the [911 line] rings in the call center, there's no way to know if its fireworks, somebody needs an ambulance or if it's a shooting."

Little Rock residents who hear fireworks and wish to report the disturbance should email lrpdfireworks@Little Rock.gov with the location of the noise, Tyrrell said. The email account opened officially at noon Tuesday, and Tyrrell said 10 people had already sent in fireworks reports by 1:30 p.m.

If the fireworks cause injury or property damage, Tyrrell said residents should call 911.

"It's not something we're forcing; it's something we're asking callers to do because we're so inundated with calls on the Fourth," he said. "Mostly what we get are the nuisance-type calls. Someone's shooting off fireworks and it's bothering the dog or they want to go to sleep."

The email will be screened by communications supervisors, who will first check to make sure the same address hasn't been reported already and then send the location to officers. The violent-crimes apprehension team officers -- who normally spend the day serving warrants -- will be reassigned to fireworks patrol only on July 4, along with one unit from each division.

Tyrrell said approximately 12 officers and two or more supervisors will be working only fireworks calls for the day. Six call-takers will be working Thursday and reinforcements will be called in to work the department's radios, he said.

The officers responding to fireworks calls will not be required to check in with the person who sent in the report, Tyrrell said.

"They get an automated response saying we've received their report," Tyrrell said. "If they actually want to talk to police, they should call a non-emergency number and wait patiently. Most of the time callers don't want to talk to the responding officer because it's late and they have work the next day. Usually people just want us to come quiet them down."

If the new system works well, Tyrrell said the department could implement the strategy for other fireworks-heavy holidays like New Years' Eve.

North Little Rock Police Department spokesman officer Carmen Helton said residents there should call the non-emergency line for fireworks at (501) 758-1234. Any injuries or property damage should still be reported through the 911 line, she said.

Additional officers will be working patrol in North Little Rock to accommodate fireworks calls, Helton said.

Tyrrell said residents should remember that fireworks are also illegal and dangerous.

"I promise you if you call [Arkansas] Children's [Hospital] Friday, there will be a child or children injured by fireworks," Tyrrell said. "It happens every year. They are illegal in the city -- illegal to possess, to fire off, completely illegal. But there's a reason all the fireworks stands are right outside of the city limits. It'd be better if you just donate that money to charity."

