Mini turkey burgers cut carbs for summer meal

The turkey burger vexes. It can be flavorful yet dry. One too many mix-ins and the thing goes crumbly. Cook it to the proper internal temperature and it seems overdone. Undercook it the way you might do with a juicy burger, and ... well, no good can come from that.

This recipe might solve those concerns. By making the burgers small, they'll cook evenly and quickly, developing a nice crust along the way. In eliminating chunky bits and adding the tang and moisture of yogurt and mustard, we'll build flavor and avoid the crumblies. The last-minute glaze brings a little sweet heat to the party, making condiments optional.

Serve over salad greens to keep the carbs low, or tuck them into warm pita halves.

Mini Turkey Burgers

⅓ cup full-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided use

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon favorite mustard

1 ½ teaspoons fish sauce OR Worcestershire sauce

1 pound ground turkey

2 teaspoons canola oil

2 tablespoons honey

½ to 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 pita breads, warmed, for serving (optional)

Combine the yogurt, ¾ teaspoon of the salt, the pepper, garlic powder, mustard, fish sauce and ground turkey in a mixing bowl. Gently mix with your clean hands. Shape into 8 balls of equal size, which will be soft.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Once the oil shimmers, add all the ground turkey balls so they are not touching each other, flattening them slightly into patties. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until lightly browned on the bottoms, then turn them over and cook for about 3 minutes on the second sides, until nicely browned.

Reduce the heat to low; partially cover the pan and continue to cook the burgers for an additional 2 minutes or so, until they are cooked through (at the center, registering 165 degrees on an instant-read thermometer), and firm to the touch.

Meanwhile, whisk together the honey, smoked paprika (to taste) and the remaining ¼ teaspoon salt in a small bowl.

Uncover the burgers and brush the tops of each one with the spiced honey. Cook for 30 seconds or so — just long enough for the honey glaze to set and melt a little into the pan.

Serve over salad greens or tucked into the warm, quartered pita breads.

Makes 4 servings.

Adapted from Hamburger: A Global History by Andrew F. Smith (Reaktion Books, 2008)

Nutrition information: Each burger (without bread) contains approximately 240 calories, 24 g protein, 12 g fat, 10 g carbohydrate (10 g sugar), 80 mg cholesterol, 540 mg sodium and no fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1.

