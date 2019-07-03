MLB calendar

July 9 All-Star Game at Cleveland.

July 12 Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility.

July 21Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.

July 31 Last day during the season to trade a player.

Aug. 18 Pittsburgh vs. Chicago Cubs at Williamsport, Pa.

Aug. 31 Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.

Sept. 1 Active rosters expand to 40 players.

Oct. 1-2 Wild-card games.

Oct. 22 World Series starts.

October TBA Trading resumes, day after World Series.

November TBA Deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their eligible former players who became free agents, fifth day after World Series.

November TBA Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers, 15th day after World Series.

Nov. 11-14 General managers' meetings, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Dec. 2 Last day for teams to offer 2020 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 8 Hall of Fame Modern Baseball committee vote announced, San Diego.

Sports on 07/03/2019