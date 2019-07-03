• Platinum-selling rapper Cardi B lost her bid to trademark her signature phrase "okurrr" after the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said, "oh no." Attorney Doreen Small filed applications on behalf of Cardi B's company, Washpoppin Inc. to trademark the popular catchphrase in March to use it on paper goods, such as cups and posters, and clothing, like T-shirts and undergarments, CNN reported. However, the patent office refused to register the phrase as a trademark because it is a "commonplace term, message, or expression widely used by a variety of sources that merely conveys an ordinary, familiar, well-recognized concept or sentiment." The office also noted how the expression is "commonly used in the drag community and by celebrities as an alternate way of saying 'OK' or 'something that is said to affirm when someone is being put in their place.'" When the 26-year-old Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, hosted The Tonight Show last year, the Grammy Award-winner said it was like saying "OK" in a new way since "OK is played out." "You know, it's like a cold pigeon in New York City," Cardi B said, explaining there are different variations of the phrase depending on the situation. The "Press" lyricist used the phrase during her Pepsi commercial, which premiered during the Super Bowl this year.

• Woody Allen said Tuesday as he prepared for his directing debut at Milan's La Scala opera house that he has "always had a warm and affectionate following in Europe." Allen was greeted with applause at a news conference ahead of the weekend premiere at La Scala of Puccini's comic one-act opera Gianni Schicchi with the prolific filmmaker as director. Allen's Gianni Schicchi, which he first staged in Los Angeles, is being performed alongside Salieri's First the Music, Then the Words directed by Grischa Asagaroff. Most of the performers are students from La Scala's academy. Unlike in Hollywood, the 83-year-old Allen's acceptance in Europe appears largely untouched by allegations of sexual misconduct that have been revisited in the wake of the #MeToo movement. In the United States, Amazon Studios terminated an agreement to distribute his latest film, A Rainy Day in New York. However, the film will be released in the fall across Europe. Alongside the La Scala production, a cinema museum in Milan is showing a retrospective of 28 Allen films. Allen said that his work "resonates with Europeans in a way that they relate to" even if his films weren't as well received in the United States.

Photo by AP

Woody Allen is shown in this photo.

A Section on 07/03/2019