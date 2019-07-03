An Orion capsule (lower left) and a Minotaur booster rocket (right) fall toward the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday during a test of the moon mission capsule’s abort system. NASA pronounced the test a “magnificent” success.

NASA performs Orion capsule abort test

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- NASA conducted a full-stress launch abort test Tuesday for the Orion capsules designed to carry astronauts to the moon.

The capsule was empty for the morning demonstration, which officials said appeared to be successful.

Barely a minute after liftoff from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, the abort motor fired, pulling the capsule from the booster about 6 miles up. The capsule continued upward another 2 miles, then flipped to jettison the abort tower.

NASA chose not to use parachutes to keep this test version of the capsule simple and thus save time, and so it crashed into the Atlantic at about 300 mph as planned, the three-minute test complete. Twelve data recorders popped off in bright orange canisters before impact, for ocean retrieval.

"By all accounts, it was magnificent," said program manager Mark Kirasich. It will take a few months to go through all the data collected by the hundreds of vehicle sensors, he said.

NASA aims to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024 using its still-in-development Space Launch System rocket. Tuesday's test represents "a really great, great step forward today for the team," Kirasich said.

Atlanta bans eatery smoking, vaping

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta City Council has approved a far-reaching ban on smoking and vaping in restaurants and bars -- and potentially one of the world's busiest airports.

City Council members approved the ban Monday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. It covers cigarettes, cigars and electronic cigarettes. If signed by the mayor, it would take effect on Jan. 2.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is one of the few major U.S. hubs where people can still smoke in designated rooms. Most of the busiest airports in the U.S. ban smoking in all indoor areas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a 2017 report.

Denver International Airport last year closed the last of its indoor smoking lounges and is now smoke-free indoors. Those still allowing smoking in designated places inside include Dulles International Airport near Washington D.C., along with airports in Atlanta; Las Vegas; and Nashville, Tenn.

Atlanta's airport will fully comply with the ordinance, and the current smoking rooms inside Atlanta's airport "will be converted to other spaces," airport spokesman Andrew Gobeil said in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Shots survivor faces disruption charge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- A survivor of the mass shooting in Virginia Beach who doesn't want to return to his workplace has been arrested on a "disturbing the peace" charge.

Jonathan McIvor is accused of raising his voice and showing hostility when his supervisors asked why he won't return to work in the building where a city employee killed 12 people.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that chief technology officer Darrell Riddick and acting operations manager Jamie Weaver filed the complaint. They alleged that McIvor began yelling, "stood up aggressively" and stormed out, saying he was going to call human resources.

McIvor's bosses said the shooting has them afraid of future escalations. They accused McIvor of having acted aggressively before.

The newspaper reports that McIvor was held for more than 24 hours before he was freed pending a July 31 trial. McIvor's attorney Taite Westendorf is hoping the charge is dropped.

Virginia Beach's city manager has said nobody will be forced to return to the building. But McIvor's information technology job apparently requires that he access server equipment in the basement.

Houston increases DWI arrests by 75%

HOUSTON -- The Houston police chief said a citywide crackdown has led to a 75% increase in the number of people arrested for drunken driving in the first six months of this year.

Chief Art Acevedo said Monday that Houston police logged more than 3,850 arrests for driving while intoxicated, up from the approximately 2,200 arrests in the first six months of last year.

Acevedo provided the numbers while warning against drunken driving over the extended Fourth of July weekend.

He said the department also is working with the Harris County district attorney's office to more quickly prosecute drunken-driving cases.

An earlier Houston Chronicle investigation that analyzed data from 2001-16 found that the nine counties in the Houston region had more fatal drunken-driving wrecks than any other large metropolitan area in the U.S.

A Section on 07/03/2019