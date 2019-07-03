New music, arts festival planned for North Little Rock

May came and went with no RiverFest this year, but a new festival is scheduled to take place in North Little Rock in September.

Planners for Yadaloo Music and Arts Festival said the one-day event will be held at the North Shore Riverwalk Park on Sept. 22 and will feature national, regional and local Americana and country music acts, along with the works of local artists.

Organizers said they will announce Yadaloo’s lineup and begin ticket sales on July 9. The event is geared to be open to all ages, with dog-friendly grounds.

Yadaloo, according to the festival’s website, is pronounced like the "ya" in y'all.

The event’s main organizers are Cliff and Susan Prowse, along with their friend, Matt Pruss. The Prowses, both musicians, run Arkansas-based Big Red Dog Productions. Pruss is the entertainment director for Willy D’s Piano Bar.

Together, the three said they have been planning the festival for months, but that it wasn’t until the group came up with its name in late January that the event “started to feel like it was real.”

Cliff Prowse said that happened while the three were at home, trying to come up with a name that would be “fun to say, memorable and country-sounding.”

When the word “yodel” came up as a possibility, Pruss started using variations of the word until they found the right one, according to Cliff Prowse.

“It means nothing, but it sounded funny and we thought maybe people would like it,” he said. “And it just kind of rolls off the tongue.”

The trio said they saw an opportunity to create a new music festival following the decline of others in the state. In March, RiverFest’s organizers cancelled their own event, announcing their intentions to “restructure, reorganize, and re-invent.”

The new festival will step out from RiverFest’s looming shadow by featuring strictly Americana and country music acts, Susan Prowse said, adding that the September date will allow for cooler temperatures.

The festival will also feature interactive art installations meant to “nurture our inner child,” hosted by local art groups, according to a news release by the group. Vendors will be on hand to sell their art to festival attendees.

Though the organizers admitted they are nervous about aspects of putting on the festival, Cliff Prowse said they’re mostly “just excited.”

“It’s mainly just something that I think needed to be done for a long time,” he said.