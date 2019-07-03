NLR man gets 8 years for shooting

A 21-year-old North Little Rock man has accepted an eight-year prison sentence for shooting up a home where his 2-year-old daughter and the toddler's mother were staying.

No one was injured in the Oct. 4 drive-by shooting at 1715 W. 15th St. in North Little Rock, which also damaged the neighboring home at 1713 W. 15th, court filings show.

Xavier Dequan White has been jailed since he was arrested minutes after the shooting by officers who got a tip that he was at the apartments at 4900 Augusta Circle, about 3 miles away.

Sentencing papers filed Friday by deputy prosecutor Melissa Kalmer show that White pleaded guilty as charged to aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a family member and two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm in exchange for the sentence by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson.

His plea agreement, negotiated by defense attorney Harrison Tome, requires that he serve a five-year suspended sentence after his release from prison.

Court filings show that Tanya Raglin, 46, and her daughter, Tatiania Alcorn, 22, told police they were standing in front of the home when White drove by in a white Jeep, shooting at them.

White is Alcorn's ex-boyfriend and the father of her 2-year-old daughter. One of the shots passed through the front bedroom where the little girl was staying. Alcorn told police that White was mad at her because she did not want to be in a relationship with him.

Two months after White's arrest, Alcorn submitted a sworn statement to the court stating that she did not want to press charges against White and that she wanted him released from jail with a "fresh start."

"He did not intentionally commit crimes against me or my family ... and we do not want him punished for something that he did not do," the statement says. "Sorry for the misunderstandings, but he is not a menace to society. He is not a criminal. I need him to be here to be a part of our child's life."

After police stopped White's 2019 Jeep Cherokee and arrested him, officers found a pistol underneath the driver's side of the SUV and discovered ammunition for the weapon inside, according to an arrest report.

White told investigators that he had been shooting up in the air while driving past Alcorn and Raglin after arguing with them. White also said he knew his daughter was inside the house, according to an arrest report.

The front seat passenger in the Jeep, Roshod Fudge, 21, of Little Rock told police he did not know why White would do something like that.

A back-seat passenger, 16-year-old Kendrick Hunt of North Little Rock, said he wasn't in the car when the shooting occurred. But he said he overheard the others talking in the car about White admitting to shooting up the house, court filings show.

The 71-year-old owner of the neighboring West 15th Street house that was also bullet-damaged told police he did not want to get involved because he was scared, according to a police report.

