Off The Wire

Zeke vows good behavior

Ezekiel Elliott is vowing to avoid incidents similar to a recent one in Las Vegas that forced the star running back of the Dallas Cowboys to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell. Elliott tweeted Tuesday after meeting with Goodell in New York that he had "worked hard to make better decisions" but "failed to do that" during a music festival in May at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Elliott was handcuffed but not arrested after police say he pushed a security guard to the ground. Goodell suspended the two-time NFL rushing champion for six games in 2017 over domestic violence allegations, and the letter detailing the punishment warned Elliott to avoid future incidents with law enforcement. He is subject to suspension even though he wasn't arrested. The 23-year-old Elliott wrote that he met with Goodell "to share with him what occurred in Las Vegas and what I have learned from that incident." Elliott wrote that he "meant it" when he apologized the night of the incident to Kyle Johnson, the person seen on a cellphone video falling over a parking barricade as Elliott runs into him. The video was obtained by the celebrity website TMZ. Johnson later said he didn't think Elliott's apology was sincere. But Johnson didn't want to pursue what police said would have been misdemeanor battery charges, leading officers to release Elliott. The NFL declined to comment after Elliott's statement.

Warriors restock roster

Glenn Robinson III reached agreement on a two-year contract to join the Golden State Warriors, giving the team shooting depth next season as Klay Thompson works back from a serious knee injury. Robinson's agency, Beyond Athlete Management, said Tuesday that Robinson's deal includes a player option for the second season. Also Tuesday, a person with direct knowledge of the deals confirmed the Warriors will also add Willie Cauley-Stein and re-sign center Kevon Looney. The moves continue an already busy offseason for Golden State, which lost Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday but is keeping Thompson on a $190 million, five-year contract. He will be recovering from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in a Game 6 NBA Finals loss to the champion Toronto Raptors. Looney played through the pain of a cartilage fracture in his right collarbone area during the finals. He will be joined in the Warriors' center rotation by Cauley-Stein, who makes the short move from Sacramento. The No. 6 pick in the 2015 draft, Cauley-Stein averaged 10.1 points and 6.4 rebounds with the Kings. Robinson spent last season with Detroit. He averaged 4.2 points and 1.2 rebounds in 47 games last season.

LSU adds assistant

LSU men's basketball Coach Will Wade said he's naming former Howard head coach Kevin Nickelberry as a top Tigers assistant. Nickelberry spent the past nine seasons as head coach at Howard and spent three seasons as Hampton's head coach before that. Wade said he's been friends with Nickelberry for 15 years and considers him "a tremendous mentor and resource" for players. The 54-year-old Nickelberry now joins a program where the head coach was suspended for the entire 2019 postseason because of concerns about recruiting tactics. The suspension followed the leak of a transcript of an FBI wire-tapped phone call between Wade and a man convicted of funneling illegal payments to families of prized recruits. Wade was reinstated in mid-April after meeting with top university officials and denying wrongdoing.

Machado suspension upheld

Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres sat out against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night after Major League Baseball upheld his one-game suspension for a confrontation with an umpire. Machado was suspended for "aggressively arguing and making contact" with plate umpire Bill Welke after being called out on strikes at Colorado on June 15. Machado, who signed a $300 million contract during spring training, appealed the suspension, denying he made contact. He was not available for comment. He's been on a hot streak recently and is hitting .276 with 20 home runs and 57 RBI. Greg Garcia replaced Machado at third base against the Giants.

Mets overhaul bullpen

Steven Matz is moving to the bullpen for now as the New York Mets again overhaul a major problem area with a flurry of roster moves. The team reinstated veteran relievers Jeurys Familia, Justin Wilson and Luis Avilan from the injured list before Tuesday night's Subway Series opener against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. In addition, reserve infielder Luis Guillorme was recalled from Class AAA Syracuse. In corresponding moves, the fourth-place Mets optioned four inexperienced relievers to Syracuse: right-handers Brooks Pounders, Chris Flexen, Stephen Nogosek and Chris Mazza. New York's bullpen began the day leading the majors with 21 blown saves in 40 chances, ranked second with 19 losses and was 28th out of 30 teams in ERA at 5.64. The relievers posted a big league-worst 7.53 ERA in June and were 3-12 with an 8.05 ERA since May 27. Matz has made one relief appearance in his entire professional career -- back in 2015 at Class AAA Las Vegas.

Cubs activate Hendricks

The Chicago Cubs activated right-hander Kyle Hendricks from the injured list, clearing him to start against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chicago placed Hendricks on the injured list June 15 with shoulder inflammation. He is 7-5 with a 3.36 ERA this season for the Cubs. Chicago also recalled left-handed reliever Randy Rosario from Class AAA Iowa on Tuesday. To make room for Hendricks and Rosario on the roster, the Cubs optioned rookie starting pitcher Adbert Alzolay and reliever Rowan Wick to Class AAA. Alzolay suffered his first big league loss Monday night when the Pittsburgh Pirates got to him for seven runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Yanks put Voit on IL

Yankees first baseman Luke Voit has been put on the injured list after straining his abdomen against Boston in London last weekend. He is New York's 21st player to go on the injured list this season, one more than last year. He is the Yankees' 14th player currently on the list, which includes outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, and pitchers Luis Severino and Dellin Betances. The move was announced before Tuesday night's Subway Series opener at the Mets and is retroactive to Sunday, a day after Voit was hurt. He is batting .280 with 17 home runs and 50 RBI.

