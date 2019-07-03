Police search for 2nd suspect in North Little Rock homicide, kidnapping

Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with a homicide and abduction that happened at a North Little Rock mobile home park last month.

Police said they suspect 43-year-year-old Anthony Wilson of participating in a fatal home invasion and kidnapping that happened at Keller Mobile Home Park, 3507 E. Washington Ave., on June 15. He is described as a man of muscular build who stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weights about 185 pounds. His last known address, police said, was in Pasadena, Calif.

Investigators say Wilson and 54-year-old Joe Eugene Vincent are accused of fatally shooting Harold Griffin, 54, before kidnapping his wife, Susan Lee Smith.

Smith, 35, was held captive for several hours before she was able to escape. authorities said.

Vincent was arrested in Little Rock following a pursuit on June 26.

Vincent remained in Pulaski County jail Wednesday morning on a $2,005,000 bond. He is charged with burglary, kidnapping, fleeing and first-degree murder.

