Officers: Robbery suspect self-hurt

A Scott man shot himself with a pellet gun Tuesday while officers were trying to arrest him after an armed robbery in North Little Rock, a police spokesman said.

Jesse Charles Morgan, 57, was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery Tuesday after his injuries from the gun were deemed not life-threatening, the report said.

North Little Rock police responded Tuesday to a robbery call at Metro PCS at 4423 Camp Robinson Road, where witnesses said a man with a gun ran from the store, the report said. Officers found Morgan behind a nearby building.

When officers approached, Morgan turned what appeared to be a handgun toward himself and police began trying to negotiate with him to drop the weapon, the report said. After Morgan fired, officers realized it was a pellet gun and transported Morgan to Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock, the report said.

Morgan was being held without bail Tuesday evening in the Pulaski County jail.

Teen charged as adult in shooting

A 14-year-old charged as an adult in a Little Rock shooting made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Kamarion Stokes of North Little Rock was taken into custody about 4:15 p.m. Monday because Little Rock police suspected him of having a stolen vehicle, according to an arrest report.

On Thursday, a shooting victim identified Stokes as the teen who pulled the trigger in a previous incident, the report states. Detectives said Monday that Stokes confessed to the shooting.

The arrest report did not include information about the shooting itself.

A deputy prosecuting attorney approved charging Stokes as an adult in the shooting, an arrest report said.

The teen was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he faces one count each of first-degree battery and being a minor in possession of a handgun, the arrest report states. The report did not list a charge related to the reportedly stolen vehicle.

Minors are not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster.

Report says suspect grabbed for weapon

A Sherwood man tried to grab an officer's handgun while he was being arrested Sunday on a public-intoxication charge, a report said.

Sherwood police officers arrested Valentine Gutierrez, 35, on charges of first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication at 8605 Arkansas 107, the report said.

The officer was attempting to transport Gutierrez the report said, to CHI St. Vincent when Gutierrez grabbed the officer's weapon and tried to pull it from its holster.

Gutierrez was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster as of Tuesday evening.

Kids near road; mother charged

A Sherwood woman was arrested Sunday after officers found her two children, 6-year-old twin boys, walking near a highway alone, a report said.

Sherwood police officers arrested Brittany Terry, 29, on a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor after drivers on Arkansas 107 near Kelso Road found the boys, the report said.

The report said the two boys walked away from her home without her knowledge.

Terry was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster as of Tuesday evening.

