Puig comes up big as Reds beat Brewers in extras

Cincinnati Reds' Yasiel Puig (66) is surrounded by teammates after scoring the winning run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eleventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Cincinnati. The Reds won 5-4. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Reds 5, Brewers 4 (11)

CINCINNATI -- Christian Yelich's throw short-hopped first baseman Eric Thames, deflected off the end of his glove and skittered across the infield. Yasiel Puig saw an opening to end the game.

Puig homered to start Cincinnati's comeback, and he scored the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning Tuesday night, rallying the Reds to a 5-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Yelich hit his major league-leading 31st home run as the Brewers got ahead 4-2, then had a hand in the play that let it get away at the end.

Puig hit a solo home run in the seventh, and Joey Votto doubled home the tying run in the eighth -- only the second time this season that the Brewers failed after leading so late in a game.

Puig singled with two outs in the 11th off Corbin Burnes (1-4) and easily made it to third on Jose Iglesias' single to right. When Yelich's return throw deflected away, Puig decided to take a chance that paid off, sliding in headfirst before the Brewers could make a play.

"I like to play the way I play," Puig said. "Sometimes it's stupid, sometimes it works."

Manager David Bell liked Puig's aggressiveness with the game on the line.

"Man, he willed that win with his base running," Bell said. "To win a game with base running, that's pretty cool. That's fun. That doesn't always happen."

The Reds' comeback ended Milwaukee's streak of six consecutive victories at Great American Ball Park. The Brewers have won 11 of their past 16 against Cincinnati overall, but let this one get away because they couldn't handle a throw to the infield.

"The throw back in hit the ground and came up on me," Thames said. "That's an unfortunate way to lose."

Once the ball deflected off Thames' glove, catcher Yasmani Grandal had to chase it toward third base, giving Puig his opening.

Yelich got the Brewers going with a solo shot in the fourth, his second in two games. The National League's reigning MVP is the first Brewer to hit 31 home runs before the All-Star break. He's the first National Leaguer with so many home runs before the break since Albert Pujols had 32 in 2009. The Orioles' Chris Davis hit 37 in 2013.

PHILLIES 2, BRAVES 0 Aaron Nola pitched eight innings, Jay Bruce hit a two-run double and visiting Philadelphia spoiled former Arkansas Razorback Dallas Keuchel's home debut with Atlanta. Keuchel (1-2) allowed both Phillies runs on five hits in seven innings.

NATIONALS 3, MARLINS 2 Patrick Corbin pitched seven strong innings and Trea Turner doubled home the winning run in the ninth as host Washington beat Miami.

PIRATES 5, CUBS 1 Adam Frazier hit a three-run home run off Mike Montgomery after a long rain delay to lead host Pittsburgh over Chicago. Frazier finished 4 for 4 and scored 3 runs as the Pirates won for the ninth time in 13 games.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 6, ORIOLES 3 Charlie Morton struck out six consecutive batters and a season-high 12 overall as Tampa Bay beat visiting Baltimore for its fourth consecutive victory. Morton (9-2) pitched seven innings, giving up four hits and a walk.

RED SOX 10, BLUE JAYS 6 David Price pitched six innings to win his fifth consecutive decision, Rafael Devers hit two home runs and matched his career high with six RBI, and Boston snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory in Toronto.

INDIANS 9, ROYALS 5 Jake Bauers matched a career high with four hits while driving in three runs as visiting Cleveland's bullpen bailed Trevor Bauer out of a late jam to get a victory against Kansas City.

INTERLEAGUE

METS 4, YANKEES 2 Michael Conforto hit a two-run double that snapped an eighth-inning tie and lifted the host Mets to a Subway Series opener victory that saw the Yankees' 32-game streak with a home run snapped.

ASTROS 9, ROCKIES 8 Yuli Gurriel hit two home runs and drove in four runs, Jose Altuve had four hits, and visiting Houston won its fourth consecutive game by beating Colorado.

Tuesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 3, Miami 2

Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 4 (11)

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 0

Arizona at LA Dodgers, (n)

San Francisco at San Diego, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston 10, Toronto 6

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3

LA Angels 9, Texas 4

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 5

Minnesota at Oakland, (n)

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

INTERLEAGUE

NY Mets 4, NY Yankees 2

Houston 9, Colorado 8

St. Louis at Seattle, (n)

Sports on 07/03/2019