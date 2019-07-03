Republicans back case on gay rights

WASHINGTON -- A group of three dozen current and former Republicans is urging the Supreme Court to declare that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 explicitly prohibits discrimination against gay men and women and transgender people in the workplace. And they have tailored their arguments to resonate with the court's five conservatives.

In an amicus brief that will be filed with the court this week, the Republicans make the case that their view about how the law should be interpreted represents "a common sense, textualist approach" -- nodding to the school of legal thought that disapproves of judges who go beyond a law's text when deciding how to apply it.

The arguments are unlikely to satisfy some conservatives who believe that federal nondiscrimination laws do not cover sexual orientation and gender identity because Congress never provided for it in the original statute. The high court has agreed to hear three cases when it returns from its summer recess that concern whether the Civil Rights Act, which bans workplace discrimination based on sex, also guarantees gay and transgender people the same protection.

The signers of the brief include a host of prominent former elected officials, party leaders and strategists like Alan Simpson, the former senator from Wyoming; Mark McKinnon, media adviser for George W. Bush; Meg Whitman, former chief executive of Hewlett-Packard; and Ken Mehlman, former chairman of the Republican National Committee, who helped lead a similar effort to recruit Republicans for an amicus brief in support of same-sex marriage.

The Republicans acknowledge that Congress and the American public may not have anticipated that the landmark 1964 civil-rights law would apply to gays and people with gender identities different from their sex at birth. But that is beside the point, they argue, because the text of the law is clear when it explicitly forbids treating people differently because of their sex.

The group cites an opinion from Antonin Scalia, the former justice and icon of the conservative legal movement who has argued that laws routinely apply to situations that their drafters never could have envisioned.

A law's purpose "must be derived from the text, not from extrinsic sources such as legislative history or an assumption about the legal drafter's desires," the brief says, quoting Scalia.

The court has already ruled, in effect, "We don't care what the legislators thought in 1964, the text of the law is clear," said Roy Englert, a Washington appellate lawyer who is the lead author of the brief.

The issue of nondiscrimination protections for gay and transgender individuals may stir up cultural and political disagreement, but as a matter of law they should be straightforward, Englert added. "It's encrusted with a lot of baggage, but it's actually really simple."

The brief argues that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity is, at its core, discrimination against someone because of his or her sex and violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

People who are fired because they are gay are being treated differently for engaging in behavior that would be tolerated from them if they were members of the opposite sex -- in these cases, a man who is attracted to a man or a woman who is attracted to a woman.

It applies the same logic to discrimination against transgender individuals.

Most federal appeals courts have interpreted Title VII to exclude sexual orientation discrimination. But recently courts have split over the question. The cases the Supreme Court agreed to hear include one from New York in which a gay sky-diving instructor said he was fired after a female customer complained about being tightly strapped to him during a tandem dive. The instructor, hoping to reassure her, told her that he was "100 percent gay." Judges from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded "sexual orientation discrimination is motivated, at least in part, by sex and is thus a subset of sex discrimination."

A Section on 07/03/2019