Sports calendar

BASKETBALL

DARRELL WALKER BASKETBALL CAMP

JULY 8-11. Individual camp mini (ages 5-8, 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Cost $120. For more information, contact Logan Dahms at lmdahms@ualr.edu.

JULY 8-11. Individual camp regular (ages 9-17), 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Cost $220. For more information, contact Logan Dahms at lmdahms@ualr.edu.

DENNIS NUTT SHOOTING CAMP

JULY 14-17 Dennis Nutt Shooting Camp at Ouachita Baptist University. For more information, go to obu.edu/tigercamps/mens-basketball/ or call (870) 245-5339

VOLLEYBALL

VAN COMPTON VOLLEYBALL CAMPS

JULY 8-11 Individual camp. Cost $150. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. For more information, contact VanComptonatvxcompton@ualr.eduor(501) 607-2056.

JULY 12-13 Advanced skills camp. Cost $75-$150. For more information, contact Van Compton at vxcompton@ualr.edu or (501) 607-2056.

FOOTBALL

JULY 18 University of Central Arkansas kicking camp. Ninth graders through 12th grade and junior college players., 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. $100 for pre-registration, $115 on day of camp. For more information, visit www.ucabearsfootball.com.

JULY 19 University of Central Arkansas Friday Night Stripes Camp. Ninth grade through 12th grade and junior college players. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Cost $45 in advance, $60 on day of camp. For more information, visit www.ucabearsfootball.com.

JULY 20 University of Central Arkansas One Day Camp 2. Ninth grade through 12th grade and junior college players. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost $45 in advance, $60 on day of camp. For more information, visit www.ucabearsfootball.com. JULY 21 University of Central Arkansas One Day Camp 3. Ninth grade through 12th grade and junior college players. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost $45 in advance, $60 on day of camp. For more information, visit www.ucabearsfootball.com. JULY 26 Elite One Day Camp at Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, 9 a.m., high school freshmen to college sophomores. Cost $40.Visit astatefootball.com/elite-camps.cfm. JULY 26 Elite One Day Camp at Centennial Bank Stadium 3 p.m., high school freshmen to college sophomores. Cost $40. Visit astatefootball.com/elite-camps .cfm.

JULY 28 Wolf Cub Youth Football Camp, second through eighth graders, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Cost $75. Visit astatefootball.com/elite-camps.cfm.

GOLF

JULY 27-28 Comfort Inn and Suites Open two-man scramble, $800 cash for first place in each flight. Diamondhead Golf Club, Hot Springs, (501) 262-3745

SEPT. 21-22 Guys and Dolls scramble, Diamondhead Golf Club, Hot Springs, (501) 262-3745

