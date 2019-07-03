State grants HSU $6M loan, suggests joining bigger system

A $6 million state loan providing cash to Henderson State University will be accompanied by a hiring freeze and other cost-saving measures to last throughout the 2019-20 academic year, President Glen Jones said Tuesday.

The state's top finance officer approved the loan Monday.

The Arkadelphia campus also will consider joining a university system. In a letter dated Monday, the state Department of Higher Education recommended that the school's governing board "open a discussion" about joining a larger group of schools.

Whatever the decision, "I'm certain the board will make sure the name Henderson State University continues to endure," said Jones, a 1992 graduate of the school.

Last fall, Henderson State University enrolled 3,961 students.

Jones requested the $6 million loan last week. In a letter dated June 25, he said he needed it to "levelize the cash flows of the university." The school ended its fiscal year with a budget deficit, which he said resulted from unpaid student accounts.

Also last week, Jones announced a hiring freeze and the elimination of nonessential travel, as well as some service cuts. On Tuesday, Jones said in a phone interview that those measures will remain in place throughout "the entire academic year."

"We're going to continue to monitor expenses very, very closely," Jones said. The service cuts are to affect various campus departments.

The loan "is designed to cover anticipated costs" for the fiscal year, which started Monday, Jones said.

The loan is interest-free and must be repaid by June 30 of next year, said Scott Hardin, spokesman for the state Department of Finance and Administration.

"This loan will be repaid from time to time as cash balances are available to Henderson State University," states a letter signed by the state's top financial officer, Larry Walther. The letter, dated Monday, was released Tuesday to the Democrat-Gazette.

Walther approved the loan following a recommendation by the state Department of Higher Education. The department's director, Maria Markham, suggested in a letter "that the board of HSU open a discussion to consider HSU joining a university system."

"This will allow HSU to maintain its history and distinct identity but would provide improved financial controls and other advantages," Markham stated in the letter dated Monday and addressed to Jones and Walther.

The letter described the recommendation to consider joining a system as being based on discussions with Gov. Asa Hutchinson and officials with Henderson State and the finance department.

It is up to an institution to decide whether to join a university system, Nick Fuller, deputy director of the state Department of Higher Education, said in a phone interview.

"It's the decision of the board of trustees," he said.

The Henderson State board is to meet via phone Friday to approve receipt of the loan and will "in the coming weeks" consider Markham's recommendation, said Tina Hall, the school's executive director of marketing and communications.

"We need some time to look at what is recommended here and for the Board to formulate next steps," Johnny Hudson, Henderson State board chairman, said in a statement.

Asked about the fiscal 2019 deficit, Jones said accountants are working on closing the books.

"I really don't have an estimate to give you," he said.

The university's board of trustees in May approved a 2019-20 budget of $68.7 million that does not include a deficit.

"There are not plans to change that budget, but as we get into the fall, we'll have a better feel," Jones said.

Henderson State expects revenue of $29.3 million from tuition and fees in 2019-20 -- up from the $27.2 million anticipated in 2018-19 -- and more than half of the total $51.6 "educational and general" anticipated revenue, according to budget documents. In May, the board raised undergraduate, in-state tuition per credit hour to $231 from $221.

FINANCIAL AID

About nine out of 10 students receive financial aid, Jones said. He described the financial shortfall as resulting in part from efforts such as payment plans to help students afford college.

The school allowed students to carry unpaid balances of up to $4,800, Jones said, and ended up being owed about $4.5 million in debts students incurred in fiscal 2019.

"Clearly, the pendulum has swung too far in that direction," Jones said.

The limit for unpaid balances now is $2,500, Jones said, and may be lowered again in the fall of 2020.

"We will be communicating directly with our students" about the changes and "letting them know that resources are available" to apply for federal aid and outside scholarships, Jones said.

Henderson State University does not currently impose a late fee on past-due accounts, Hall said.

The injection of public money is the first such loan from the state's Budget Stabilization Trust Fund to a public higher-education institution since 2009, when the University of Central Arkansas received such a loan, Hardin said.

ASU OR UA SYSTEM?

Arkansas State University System President Chuck Welch served from 2008-11 as president of Henderson State.

"If the Henderson Board of Trustees is interested in engaging in discussions, we would certainly be open to visiting about the benefits of the ASU System," system spokesman Jeff Hankins said in an email.

In February, the governing board for the College of the Ouachitas, a two-year school in Malvern about 20 miles from Henderson State, voted to join the ASU System.

In a statement, Donald Bobbitt, president of the University of Arkansas System, called Henderson State "an important asset" for the state. The UA System "is always open to conversations regarding affiliation and would welcome a discussion" with Henderson State, Bobbitt said.

