State sports brief

by Democrat-Gazette Press Services | Today at 2:06 a.m. 0comments

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

All-Academic nominations sought

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is taking nominations for its high school All-Academic Team.

Seniors who played at least one varsity sport are eligible. Coaches, teachers and administrators may nominate athletes who finished in the top 10% of their class and scored a 25 or higher on the ACT. Parents may not nominate their own children. Please include a contact number, the student’s college choice and probable college major in the nomination.

Entries may be emailed to Jeremy Muck at jmuck@arkansasonline.com. The deadline is July 21.

Print Headline: State sports brief

