Travs' luck runs out in 13th inning

Khalil Lee singled with one out in the bottom of the 13th inning as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals beat the Arkansas Travelers 9-8 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale on Tuesday.

Extra-inning games in the Texas League are played by international rules, with a base runner at second base to start the inning. Taylor Featherston was placed on second to start the bottom of the 13th for the Naturals and scored on Angelo Castellano's RBI single to tie the game at 8-8. After a walk by D.J. Burt moved Castellano to second, Lee singled to right, scoring Castellano for the game-winner.

The Naturals took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Neal Heath and Anderson Miller each homered.

The Travs answered in the fourth inning by scoring four runs to take a 4-3 lead. Donnie Walton drove in two of the runs with a triple to right, scoring Luis Liberato and Mike Ahmed.

Arkansas tacked on another run in the fifth for a 5-3 lead, but the Naturals tied the game in the bottom of the inning on RBI doubles by Meibrys Viloria and Miller.

The Travs took a 6-5 lead in the eighth and added another run in the ninth for a 7-5 lead.

Northwest Arkansas scored twice in the bottom of the ninth. Heath belted a solo home run, then Viloria added an RBI single to tie the game at 7-7, forcing extra innings.

Arkansas scored a run in the top of the 13th on Liberato's sacrifice bunt, but the Naturals answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning for the win.

Grant Gavin (5-3) earned the win in relief, allowing 1 run in 2 innings with 2 strikeouts. Naturals starter Brady Singer went 6 innings and allowed 12 hits and 4 earned runs.

Viloria was 3 for 6 with an RBI for the Naturals.

Walton was 4 for 7 with a triple and three RBI for Arkansas. Liberato was 3 for 5.

ARKANSAS AB R H BI NW ARK AB R H BI

Walton, ss 7 0 4 3 Heath, cf 6 2 2 2

White, 1b 7 0 1 0 Lee, lf 6 1 2 1

T.-Willims, cf 5 0 1 0 Cancel, 2b 5 2 2 0

Taylor, dh 6 0 1 0 Viloria, c 6 1 3 1

Zmmarelli, rf 6 2 2 1 Miller, dh 5 1 2 3

Cowan, 2b 5 2 1 0 Featherstn, ss 6 1 1 0

DeCarlo, c 6 1 0 0 Peterson, rf 6 0 2 0

Liberato, lf 5 2 3 2 Castellano, 1b 5 1 1 1

Ahmed, 3b 5 1 2 1 Burt, 3b 4 0 0 0

TOTALS 52 8 15 7 totals 49 9 15 8

Arkansas 000 410 011 000 1 -- 8 15 2

NW Arkansas 300 020 002 000 2 -- 9 15 2

E -- Walton, Thompson-Williams, Burt, Gavin. DP -- Arkansas 1, NW Arkansas 2. LOB -- Arkansas 13, NW Arkansas 13. 2B -- Liberato, Lee, Viloria, Miller. 3B -- Walton. HR -- Zammarelli (8), Heath 2 (4), Miller (3). SAC -- Ahmed, Liberato, Castellano. CS -- Lee, Featherston.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Dunn 5 8 5 5 2 6

Grotz 2 2 0 0 1 1

Tuivailala 1 1 0 0 0 1

Delaplane 1 2 2 1 2 0

Mills 2 0 0 0 0 6

Tenuta L, 1-1 12/3 2 2 1 1 3

NW arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Singer 6 12 5 4 1 6

Zuber 3 3 2 2 0 2

Brickhouse 2 0 0 0 1 2

Gavin W, 5-3 2 0 1 0 0 2

WP -- Singer 2. Umpires -- Home: Stukel; First: Robinson; Third: Barba. Time -- 4:01. Attendance -- 4,378.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT NW ARKANSAS NATURALS

WHEN 6:35 p.m.

WHERE Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas; KQSM-FM, 92.1, in Fayetteville

WEBSITES travs.com, nwanaturals.com

PITCHERS Travs: LH Ricardo Sanchez (5- 5, 4.11 ERA); Naturals: LH J.C. Cloney (3-3, 2.84)

