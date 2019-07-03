UAMS gets $24.2M grant to tackle health issues; 'big deal' for med center and state, chancellor says

A University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences division has been awarded a $24.2 million grant that will target some of the state's central health challenges.

UAMS officials on Wednesday announced the award to the Translational Research Institute from the National Center for Translational Sciences, part of the National Institutes of Health.

The Clinical and Translational Science Award is among the largest the health sciences center and medical school has received.

"This is a big deal — not just for UAMS, but for the state of Arkansas," chancellor Cam Patterson said.

The grant is expected to help the institute with its work developing therapies and treatments from the latest scientific findings.

The institute first received this type of funding in 2009, with a $19.9 million award.

Patterson called the grant "a testament to the excellence of UAMS research."

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.