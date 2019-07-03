UConn men's hoops team gets probation

Former Connecticut men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie was sanctioned for a number of rules violations during his tenure as coach of the Huskies. The Huskies, who were placed on probation, are not banned from the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

HARTFORD, Conn. -- The Connecticut men's basketball program has been placed on probation for two years, and former coach Kevin Ollie has been sanctioned individually for violations of NCAA rules during his tenure.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions on Tuesday outlined numerous violations, most occurring between 2013 and 2018, and cited Ollie for failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance.

The NCAA agreed with penalties UConn self-imposed in January, including the loss of one scholarship for the 2019-20 season, and did not impose any postseason ban.

"As we anticipated, this validates UConn's actions and decision-making in this case from the outset in early 2018 based on our knowledge of NCAA rules and matters of compliance," UConn President Susan Herbst said. "However, this is a serious matter and nothing about it merits celebration. This is an unfortunate chapter in the history of UConn men's basketball, but it is time to move on. We look forward to the bright future of this program with excitement and optimism."

UConn fired Ollie in March 2018. The school and Ollie are in arbitration regarding more than $10 million, which the coach said he is owed but the school said he is not entitled to because the violations occurred under his watch.

In addition to probation, the NCAA issued a three-year show-cause order for the former head coach. That means that any NCAA member school that might hire him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows why those restrictions should not apply.

Ollie's attorney, Jacques Parenteau, said the investigators unfairly sided with the university's version of events over Ollie's and that he would appeal the sanctions.

"In the final analysis, the NCAA process does not constitute due process," he said. "Coach Ollie remains confident that when the witnesses against him are cross-examined in the arbitration process, the truth will come out."

The Committee on Infractions said the violations mainly stemmed from improper pickup games at which student managers kept statistics for coaches; the use of a video coordinator as a coach, which resulted in more than the allowable number of coaches; and free training sessions provided to three players by a trainer who was friends with Ollie.

The NCAA said UConn has 45 days to provide an account of all games in which ineligible athletes participated and any wins during that time would be vacated.

Chief hearing officer Joel Maturi said those violations occurred in 2016 and vacating those games will have no effect on UConn's 2014 national championship. The order to vacate is expected to include all games in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

Shortly after firing Ollie, the school released 1,300 pages of documents detailing potential violations. The school said because the firing was "for cause," it did not have to pay the coach the remaining money in his contract. Ollie filed an internal grievance seeking that money, which has led to arbitration.

