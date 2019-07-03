VIDEO: Hundreds gather for world record cake walk in Northwest Arkansas

People gathered in Northwest Arkansas Tuesday to attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the largest cake walk.

The walk was organized by Bentonville Breaks Records at Orchards Park in Bentonville.

The attempt needed at least 251 walkers to break the record, with a final count of 254 taking part.

Organizers plan to submit paperwork to have the record certified by Guinness World Records.

Christian Robertozzi of Bentonville founded Bentonville Breaks Records to put on the event.

The event will donate proceeds to the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County.