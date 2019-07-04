Sections
1 dead in Hot Springs shooting

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 6:51 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption A Hot Springs police car is shown in this file photo. - Photo by Richard Rasmussen

Authorities in Hot Springs say they have identified a "person of interest" in a fatal shooting late Wednesday.

The Hot Springs Police Department said officers found 27-year-old James David Allen Echols dead inside a home in the 300 block of Cooper Street after being called to a shooting shortly before 10:15 p.m.

The agency said in a statement early Thursday that interviews with witnesses were ongoing.

Police didn't release the name of the person of interest or any details about a suspected motive.

